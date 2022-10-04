ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2uJK_0iM24P5E00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.

You may know Hamilton from his triumphant run to the Gold Medal in men’s figure skating, or maybe from his years of work as a commentator for the sport. But perhaps he’s best known for how he’s handled everything life has thrown at him.

“In this world, we will have trouble, right? But so much of the challenges we go through, the setbacks we go through, the devastation, the heartaches – everything is in the way we respond to it,” Hamilton said.

Peak week 2022: When Ohio’s trees will show off their colors

Hamilton survived testicular cancer and three recurring brain tumors, something he’s still managing every day.

“I’m convinced I was born with this brain tumor. It’s what stopped me from growing,” he said. “It’s what got me into skating and it pretty much is responsible, even though it’s not something I would have chosen, it’s responsible for all the best things that have happened in my life.”

Despite all he’s faced, he’s learned to live life joyfully throughout – something he learned from his late mother Dorothy Hamilton, who passed away from cancer.

“When I look back on it now, I just see it like my mom saw it. As a wonderful way to respond to something positively that is difficult,” he said.

Now Hamilton operates his non-profit in her honor, with the hopes of funding research that will help treat patients with a cancer diagnosis better than the current standard.

To accomplish that goal, he’s bringing his nationwide fundraiser SK8 to Elimin8 Cancer back to Cleveland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5FBh_0iM24P5E00

“It’s really fun to be able to come back and raise money,” Hamilton said. “Our goal is $50K, and we need everyone’s help to make that happen.”

Hamilton will be hosting the Celebration Ice Show at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square on Dec. 8, where it is free for the public to attend.

New haunted house opening in Cleveland Friday

“Cancer impacts everybody. I can’t think of anyone in my life who doesn’t know someone who’s had cancer,” Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation Coordinator Kimberly Brack Volante said. “So, by coming together, it’s kind of the, ‘If everybody does a little, then nobody has to do a lot’ mentality. We can raise a lot of money to change a lot of lives without any of us having to fund it ourselves.”

Brack Volante said the event is a great way for people to make a difference in a cause that matters to so many.

“The funds in this event are going to equally support CARES Cancer research, which is currently focused on glioblastoma pediatric brain tumors, and the other 50% is going to go to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute,” she said.

He’s known for his signature backflip on the ice. Now he wants to turn cancer upside down.

“We want to turn cancer from something where people fear for their lives, to being something where they know they’re going to be OK,” Hamilton said. “(To where) they have to go through a treatment period and they’re going to be 100% OK. That’s the goal.”

Information on the event, including how to donate to the fundraiser, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Health
WKYC

Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023

CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing: Tajiona Evans

EUCLID, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Tajiona Evans, 16, has been missing from Euclid since Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call 440-247-7321.
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Brain Tumors
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving

CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy