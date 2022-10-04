ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Adult, child charged for burglaries at Elberta schools

ELBERTA, Ala. -- Police arrested an adult and filed charges against a juvenile for burglaries at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High schools. Elberta Police was alerted of the incident on Monday. Police say the burglaries took place at the schools Sunday night. No damage was reported, but several items were...
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
$15,000 reward for info that leads to arrest in deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in last Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told WEAR News on Wednesday that an anonymous donor is adding $10,000 to the $5,000 that Crime Stoppers was already offering for info that leads to an arrest.
Deputies: Alabama man charged after drugs lead to woman's death

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- An Alabama man is charged with reckless manslaughter Tuesday after investigators determined he was the source of narcotics that led to a woman's death back in January. Jourdan Solis, 32, is charged with trafficking illegal drugs and reckless manslaughter after a several months-long investigation found that...
No charges for shooter in killing at Escambia County homeless camp

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old man will not be charged after shooting and killing a 40-year-old man last week at an Escambia County homeless camp. Sheriff Chip Simmons provided an update Tuesday morning on the incident from last Wednesday night at a homeless camp near the Texar underpass. Deputies...
Woman charged in shots fired incident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged after a shots fired incident Tuesday night in Escambia County. Stefanie Durant, 37, is charged with battery (two counts), aggravated assault with a weapon (two counts), weapon offense and firing weapon. Deputies were dispatched to the incident around 7:42 p.m. to Madison...
Okaloosa County deputies searching for 54-year-old missing man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs assistance searching for a missing 54-year-old man. 54-year-old Harvey Biggs, of Tennessee, was last seen walking east on the beach near the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island Tuesday. Biggs' car was located Tuesday near the same area. The sheriff's office says...
Deputies: Meth found in car following traffic stop in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Crestview residents face drug charges after being stopped in Okaloosa County Monday night for speeding. Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver of the...
Investigators looking for person responsible for arson at Navarre home

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations is looking for information regarding an arson that took place in Navarre back in August. According to the Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, a residence on Constitution Drive in Navarre was burglarized and intentionally set on fire on Aug. 13.
