WEAR
Adult, child charged for burglaries at Elberta schools
ELBERTA, Ala. -- Police arrested an adult and filed charges against a juvenile for burglaries at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High schools. Elberta Police was alerted of the incident on Monday. Police say the burglaries took place at the schools Sunday night. No damage was reported, but several items were...
WEAR
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
WEAR
$15,000 reward for info that leads to arrest in deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in last Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told WEAR News on Wednesday that an anonymous donor is adding $10,000 to the $5,000 that Crime Stoppers was already offering for info that leads to an arrest.
WEAR
Deputies: Alabama man charged after drugs lead to woman's death
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- An Alabama man is charged with reckless manslaughter Tuesday after investigators determined he was the source of narcotics that led to a woman's death back in January. Jourdan Solis, 32, is charged with trafficking illegal drugs and reckless manslaughter after a several months-long investigation found that...
WEAR
No charges for shooter in killing at Escambia County homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old man will not be charged after shooting and killing a 40-year-old man last week at an Escambia County homeless camp. Sheriff Chip Simmons provided an update Tuesday morning on the incident from last Wednesday night at a homeless camp near the Texar underpass. Deputies...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man puts on helmet, charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested last Thursday after putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. David Taylor, 41, is charged with cruelty towards a child and disorderly conduct. The incident happened on...
WEAR
Hundreds attend counseling session following deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County officials are calling Thursday's counseling session at Bellview Ballpark a success. Michael Rhodes, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the county says about 200 people showed up and dozens of them took advantage of the counseling. WEAR News previously reported extra deputies would...
WEAR
Woman charged in shots fired incident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged after a shots fired incident Tuesday night in Escambia County. Stefanie Durant, 37, is charged with battery (two counts), aggravated assault with a weapon (two counts), weapon offense and firing weapon. Deputies were dispatched to the incident around 7:42 p.m. to Madison...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Matt Banks ordered to pay 6 more former clients restitution
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks was ordered to pay over $160,000 in restitution and another $86,000 in fines to six former clients that claim he took money for work he never completed or even started. The Escambia County Competency Board heard from six former clients during Wednesday's board...
WEAR
Man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies had history of mental health struggles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News learned new information Tuesday about the man the Escambia County Sheriff's Office say they killed after claiming he shot at them during a standoff. The incident happened on Payne Road in Navy Point after investigators say they responded to a man threatening a woman...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for 54-year-old missing man
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs assistance searching for a missing 54-year-old man. 54-year-old Harvey Biggs, of Tennessee, was last seen walking east on the beach near the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island Tuesday. Biggs' car was located Tuesday near the same area. The sheriff's office says...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Marine Unit deputy named 2022 National Officer of the Year
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit deputy was named the 2022 National Officer of the Year Wednesday by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators. Deputy Daniel Williams was honored with the award for his strong work ethic and diligence patrolling the waterways. The...
WEAR
Sheriff: 36-year-old man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in Escambia County after shooting at deputies, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The officer-involved shooting took place at a home in the 100-block of Payne Road. Escambia County deputies were called to the home around 4:10 a.m. Sheriff Simmons...
WEAR
Walnut Hill man charged for stealing Yeti cooler filled with $1,100 worth of fish
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walnut Hill man who stole a Yeti cooler of fish in front of a Dairy Queen and sold it on Facebook has been arrested. William Arbon Gilly IV, 29, is charged with three felony counts including burglary, trafficking stolen property, and grand theft after an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation .
WEAR
Deputies: Meth found in car following traffic stop in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Crestview residents face drug charges after being stopped in Okaloosa County Monday night for speeding. Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver of the...
WEAR
71-year-old Pensacola woman killed in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 71-year-old Pensacola woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Escambia County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at N. Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a silver van with front right damage to include the bumper, air...
WEAR
Ferry Pass Middle School lockdown lifted after claim of weapon on campus unfounded
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ferry Pass Middle School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student told a faculty member and claimed that another student brought a weapon to school, according to the Escambia County School District. Escambia County deputies responded to the school at around 2 p.m. after...
WEAR
Investigators looking for person responsible for arson at Navarre home
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations is looking for information regarding an arson that took place in Navarre back in August. According to the Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, a residence on Constitution Drive in Navarre was burglarized and intentionally set on fire on Aug. 13.
WEAR
Escambia County School Bus driver cited following 4-vehicle crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County School Bus driver was cited for a crash Wednesday afternoon involving four vehicles. It happened around 4 p.m. at N Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. No one was injured and no students were on the bus at the time. "The school bus...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Insurance owner voted as new Escambia County Contractor Competency Board member
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new member will sit on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board in November. Thursday night, county commissioners voted to place Mary Jordan on the board to fill the seat of Rebecca Fiorello, who resigned in August. Mary Jordan is the owner of Gulf Coast Insurance...
