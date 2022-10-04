ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in last Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told WEAR News on Wednesday that an anonymous donor is adding $10,000 to the $5,000 that Crime Stoppers was already offering for info that leads to an arrest.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO