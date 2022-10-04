Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez for busy Rangers display
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by Darwin Nunez in their 2-0 victory against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Player ratings as dominant Reds ease past Rangers
Report and player ratings as Liverpool beat Rangers in the Champions League.
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as substitutes Rashford & Martial save the day
Match report & player ratings from Omonia 2-3 Man Utd in the Europa League.
Darwin Nunez admits he must 'calm nerves' after difficult Liverpool start
Darwin Nunez has opened up on a tough start to life at Liverpool, owning up to mistakes and nervousness.
Virgil van Dijk praises Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'reaction' to criticism
Virgil van Dijk has praised Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold for how he has responded to the criticism he has received in recent times.
Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd attitude 'is causing many problems'
Manchester United are paying the price for poor 'attitude and belief' early in games, claims Bruno Fernandes.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Man City defeat; Ronaldo happiness; Casemiro vs McTominay
Erik ten Hag faced the media ahead of Manchester United's Europa League match with Omonia Nicosia.
Luis Diaz admits Liverpool players were 'gutted' when Sadio Mane left
The Liverpool players were "gutted" when they found out Sadio Mane was leaving, Luis Diaz has revealed.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is 'one of the best' he's worked with
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has described striker Gonzalo Higuain as 'one of the best' he's ever worked with in professional soccer. Despite hitting strong form for the Herons, scoring 14 goals in 26 MLS appearances this season, including six in his last six games, Higuain announced his shock retirement on Monday, effective at the end of the 2022 campaign.
MLS・
'I can see why teams are interested' - Ezra Hendrickson addresses Jhon Duran Liverpool, Chelsea rumors
Chicago Fire boss Ezra Hendrickson is hoping Jhon Duran will remain at the club in 2023 but admits he's not surprised to see interest from Europe. The 18-year-old Colombian - capped twice for his country at senior level - has enjoyed a promising debut year in MLS, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances (13 starts), including five in his last four games.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
Kyle Walker at risk of missing World Cup through injury
Pep Guardiola isn't sure if Kyle Walker will be fit for the World Cup.
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
Xabi Alonso: Liverpool & Real Madrid favourite appointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach
Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach.
No goals or assists but Jack Grealish is back to his best for Manchester City
Jack Grealish put on an attacking masterclass during Manchester City's 5-0 win against Copenhagen in the Champions League
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Player ratings as Fabio Vieira inspires routine victory
Match report & player ratings from Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
Martin Odegaard warns Arsenal face 'difficult game' against Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has spoken about why the Gunners need to watch out for Bodo/Glimt.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting which team Graham Potter could pick for Chelsea's vital Champions League clash against AC Milan.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Beth Mead insists 2019 World Cup semi final loss has made England hungrier against USA
Beth Mead insists England's 2019 World Cup semi final defeat to the USA has spurred the team on to prove themselves against the world number one side.
