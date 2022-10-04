BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Three candidates for the newly-drawn U.S. House District covering central and eastern Montana are scheduled for their first debate on Saturday night. First-term incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale faces Democrat Penny Ronning and independent candidate Gary Buchanan. The one-hour debate will air live from Great Falls on KRTV at 6 p.m. It’s the first election since Montana re-gained a Congressional seat due to population growth recorded in the census. Rosendale, of Glendive, previously served in the state Legislature including as Senate Majority leader and was later elected State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. He mounted a failed bid in 2018 to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO