New Hampshire judge rejects redistricting challenge

(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire judge has tossed out a lawsuit by Democrats that challenged the state’s newly drawn legislative boundaries. A lawsuit filed in May on behalf of several Democratic voters asked the court to reject maps for the 24 Senate districts and five Executive Council districts that were approved by the House and Senate and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who signed legislation authorizing the changes.
Opponents pile on Republican Rosendale in US House debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Three candidates for the newly-drawn U.S. House District covering central and eastern Montana are scheduled for their first debate on Saturday night. First-term incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale faces Democrat Penny Ronning and independent candidate Gary Buchanan. The one-hour debate will air live from Great Falls on KRTV at 6 p.m. It’s the first election since Montana re-gained a Congressional seat due to population growth recorded in the census. Rosendale, of Glendive, previously served in the state Legislature including as Senate Majority leader and was later elected State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. He mounted a failed bid in 2018 to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Why do Democrats want to legalize pot?

When House Democrats unveiled their policy priorities a few weeks ago, one of their top items was to legalize marijuana for recreational use. On the trail, Deidre DeJear has called for the same, making her the first Democratic gubernatorial candidate to do so. It's a sudden shift in Iowa, where...
EPA officials tour progress of Old Main renovations in Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s no secret that there’s a shortage across the country for workers in the medical profession. One of our state’s colleges is working to counter that by renovating a more-than-century old building on its campus to expand its nursing program. Members of the...
