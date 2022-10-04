Read full article on original website
New Hampshire judge rejects redistricting challenge
(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire judge has tossed out a lawsuit by Democrats that challenged the state’s newly drawn legislative boundaries. A lawsuit filed in May on behalf of several Democratic voters asked the court to reject maps for the 24 Senate districts and five Executive Council districts that were approved by the House and Senate and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who signed legislation authorizing the changes.
