KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting warmer. His play-calling decisions that have invited second-guessing cost the Browns (2-2) in both of their losses, including Sunday’s 23-20 setback at Atlanta. Continuing problems with blown coverages on defense and blunders on special teams, the latter kept to a relative...
Ross Tucker: Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to absence; Browns should be very disappointed with 2-2 start
Ross Tucker talks about whether Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to his absence against the Falcons, the overall outlook on the 2-2 start, why he still believes the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North, Chargers-Browns and more.
Matt Rhule seemingly throws Baker Mayfield under the bus
The Carolina Panthers are sticking with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in Week 5, but head coach Matt Rhule has seemingly put the former top overall pick on notice. The Panthers rank last in total offense through the early part of the season with just 262.3 yards per game....
Stat Shows Just How Bad The Browns Defense Has Been
ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “#Browns defense is giving up 7.83 yards per play in the fourth quarter this season. That’s the most of any defense. (No other defense in the NFL is giving up more than 6.61).”. Their inability to stop opponents showed in Week 2 when...
'A family atmosphere': Cavs' Donovan Mitchell already feels at home in Cleveland
"It's a family atmosphere. It's a community. And what I mean by that is everybody’s close," Mitchell explained when asked what has made the team feel like such a good fit for him.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/5/22)
It is Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and this is an important day for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Myles Garrett and...
Browns Signed Veteran Tight End On Wednesday Afternoon
The Cleveland Browns brought back a familiar face on Wednesday. The team officially announced the signing of tight end Pharaoh Brown. He first played for the team in 2018 and 2019. Brown was released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday after he was inactive with a shoulder injury on Sunday...
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
Future of rivalry football game between Hoban, STVM in doubt
The two Catholic school rivals in Akron might not play each other in football next year. Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary are set to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Green Street Stadium’s John Cistone Field in a Week 8 showdown. ...
The Cleveland Browns make a flurry of big moves ahead of their toughest opponent of the year
The Cleveland Browns are getting things in order for their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns have made a flurry of moves ahead of their contest on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has been super banged up and has made some interesting moves. Firstly they cut Richard LeCounte and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad.
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
Browns Designate CB Greedy Williams To Return, Sign DB Richard LeCounte To PS
This opens up a 21-day window for Williams to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. The team also signed DB Richard LeCounte to the practice squad. Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He’s currently in...
Will Jadeveon Clowney play on Sunday for the Browns? Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are awaiting word on whether they will have their two star defensive ends this week against the Chargers. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney both missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Things sound optimistic for Garrett and a little murkier for Clowney. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns.
Fan charged after Haslam hit with bottle at Browns game
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a Rocky River man has been charged with a count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated for allegedly throwing a water bottle that struck Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the Sept. 18 Browns vs. Jets game at First Energy Stadium.
Buccaneers should be excited about comment from Hall of Famer
The Buccaneers have an opening at wide receiver after the retirement of Cole Beasley. This could turn their attention in another direction. The start to this season has been a lot of highs and lows for the Buccaneers. Two and two through four games is far from bad, but there is still plenty for the team to improve if it wants to make a Super Bowl run in a few months.
Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb are keys for the Cleveland Browns to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers
The Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns have one of their toughest tasks of the season as they host the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are trending as a middle-of-the-road team so far through 2022, as PFF has them ranked tied for 16th overall. They also have them ranked 17th on offense, they’re 15th defensively, and 16th on special teams.
