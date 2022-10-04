Four Ottawa County jail inmates escaped on foot, sheriff says

MIAMI, Okla. — UPDATE (10/05/22 11:00 A.M.) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Buck Martindale is in custody, and was located in a house by Devils Promenade.

OCSO also clarified they are still searching for Tyler Tavis. A previous report indicated Tavis had been captured, based on the OCSO’s jail website which listed he was booked on Tuesday at 9:50 p.m. That listing and mugshot has since been removed from the jail website. OCSO is also still searching for Daniel Zajicek.

UPDATE: (10/04/22 10:15 P.M.) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) released more information about several escaped inmates, Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, OCSO said the inmates were not being used for work detail but actually ran out of the jail while contractors were working. The inmates also pushed jail staff out of their way.

OCSO said some doors were open because the contractors were cutting and welding metal.

OCSO said also when the first post was made the Undersheriff was posting what he was first told in order to get information out to the public. The undersheriff was then out looking for the inmates.

The inmate who was caught was Rusty Reece.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said four men escaped custody Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., four inmates escaped the Ottawa County jail on foot. The inmates were being used for work detail and ran eastbound from the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

One inmate was caught shortly after running, but deputies are searching for the remaining three.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the inmates: Daniel Zajicek, Tyler Tavis and Buck Martindale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they would share the inmates’ photos later Tuesday afternoon.

