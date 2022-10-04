Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
numberfire.com
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
FOX Sports
Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak
Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
Blue Jays-Orioles rained out; doubleheader set for Wed.
Tuesday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather, setting up
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE — (AP) — Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle's backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sent to Phillies' bench on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stott will sit on the bench after Nick Maton was shifted to shortstop and Jean Segura was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 339 batted balls this season, Stott has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022
The Seattle Mariners will travel across the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first of a best-of-three Wild Card Playoff series on Friday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting fifth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
numberfire.com
Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Willy Adames batting second on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adames will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Kolten Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 11.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
numberfire.com
Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
