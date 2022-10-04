ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect in family's kidnapping found; victims still missing

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified...
MERCED, CA
EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
STOCKTON, CA
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Murder rate mystery: New FBI crime stats don't include NYC, LA

The FBI's latest crime report shows violent crime dropped in 2021, but there are a few gaps in the data -- like New York and Los Angeles. Police departments in the nation's two biggest cities were among those that failed to convert to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's new data collection system, meaning they weren't able to submit statistics for the report released Wednesday. The FBI and Justice Department instead made estimates for those cities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Stoneman Douglas
Person
Jeff Marcus
Jail Inmate Found Hanging In Cell

HOLLISTER (BCN) An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff's office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man -- who had been alone in his cell -- hanging by a bedsheet at 8:11 a.m. Responding medics declared the man dead a short time later.
HOLLISTER, CA
Using acetaminophen (Tylenol) while pregnant linked to ADHD symptoms among preschoolers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It’s no secret that pregnant women should avoid alcohol and cigarettes for the health of their baby. Now, researchers from Penn State say it may be a good idea to also stay away from Tylenol as well. Study authors report taking acetaminophen while expecting may lead to sleep and behavioral issues in children that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
EDUCATION

