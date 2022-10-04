Read full article on original website
SFGate
Suspect in family's kidnapping found; victims still missing
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified...
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
SFGate
EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been...
SFGate
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
SFGate
Murder rate mystery: New FBI crime stats don't include NYC, LA
The FBI's latest crime report shows violent crime dropped in 2021, but there are a few gaps in the data -- like New York and Los Angeles. Police departments in the nation's two biggest cities were among those that failed to convert to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's new data collection system, meaning they weren't able to submit statistics for the report released Wednesday. The FBI and Justice Department instead made estimates for those cities.
Map shows where Stockton serial killer has attacked their victims
The Stockton killer has shot six men and one woman.
SFGate
Jail Inmate Found Hanging In Cell
HOLLISTER (BCN) An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff's office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man -- who had been alone in his cell -- hanging by a bedsheet at 8:11 a.m. Responding medics declared the man dead a short time later.
studyfinds.org
Using acetaminophen (Tylenol) while pregnant linked to ADHD symptoms among preschoolers
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It’s no secret that pregnant women should avoid alcohol and cigarettes for the health of their baby. Now, researchers from Penn State say it may be a good idea to also stay away from Tylenol as well. Study authors report taking acetaminophen while expecting may lead to sleep and behavioral issues in children that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
For the first time, US task force proposes recommendation to screen for anxiety in adults
CNN — The US Preventive Services Task Force says for the first time that adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety, according to a draft recommendation posted on Tuesday. The USPSTF is a group of independent disease prevention and medical experts whose recommendations help guide...
