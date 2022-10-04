Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth
The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
boreal.org
Hermantown leaders discuss reconstruction of historic house damaged in plane crash
Hermantown city leaders are discussing what to do after a historic home was damaged in a plane crash Saturday night. Sadly, three people on board the plane died in the crash. The two homeowners, who were sleeping at the time, were not injured. The home suffered serious damage. The home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
FOX 21 Online
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
WestRock Company to end corrugated manufacturing in St. Paul, cutting 130 jobs
WestRock Company will end the production of corrugated packaging at its St. Paul facility, resulting in around 130 jobs being eliminated. In a Wednesday announcement, the Atlanta-based company announced it would permanently close corrugated packaging manufacturing at its recycled paper mill in St. Paul, located at 2250 Wabash Avenue. The...
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave
DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed Suspect Causes Lockdown At Superior School, Mariner Business Center + Daycare
A credible report of an armed suspect in Superior caused the lockdown of the Mariner Business Center along with the high school and a daycare in the area this afternoon around 1:00 PM. According to details shared by Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the suspect is in custody. The incident occured...
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
WDIO-TV
Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing
10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul, Burnsville residents killed in Duluth plane crash
Late on Saturday night, a tiny plane carrying three citizens of the Twin Cities region crashed into a house and yard just south of Duluth International Airport, killing all three of them. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, Minn., were passengers in...
lakesarearadio.net
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
WDIO-TV
Relief on the roads as there are no more closures at 27th avenue west
Access to south 27th west on-ramp to northbound I-35 has been granted to commuters again. The on-ramp had been closed for almost a year, creating detours for commuters to travel to get onto northbound I-35. The timeline was pushed back from its originally re-opening date for safety concerns. “It improves...
WDIO-TV
UPDATE: Man in custody following a “credible threat” to Superior daycare
SUPERIOR – A 33-year-old man is in custody following an incident in the Mariner Mall neighborhood of Superior. According to the Superior Police, an armed man made a threat to enter a local daycare to retrieve his child on Thursday afternoon. Police say a woman approached police officers walking...
Comments / 0