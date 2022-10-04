ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
FOX 21 Online

MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave

DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
WDIO-TV

Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing

10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
KEYC

Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
KROC News

Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
boreal.org

Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region

Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul, Burnsville residents killed in Duluth plane crash

Late on Saturday night, a tiny plane carrying three citizens of the Twin Cities region crashed into a house and yard just south of Duluth International Airport, killing all three of them. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, Minn., were passengers in...
lakesarearadio.net

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
WDIO-TV

Relief on the roads as there are no more closures at 27th avenue west

Access to south 27th west on-ramp to northbound I-35 has been granted to commuters again. The on-ramp had been closed for almost a year, creating detours for commuters to travel to get onto northbound I-35. The timeline was pushed back from its originally re-opening date for safety concerns. “It improves...
