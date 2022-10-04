SPOKANE, Wash. –The #22 Pepperdine women's soccer team earned an 1-1 tie against West Coast Conference foe Gonzaga on Wednesday night at Luger Field. The Waves (7-1-3, 1-0-1 WCC) fell behind after the Bulldogs (6-2-3, 1-0-1 WCC) scored first in the first half, but Pepperdine's Leyla McFarland was able to score the equalizer a little over 10 minutes later. McFarland appeared to have added a second goal in the 74th-minute but was ruled offside.

