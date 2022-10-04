Read full article on original website
Men's Water Polo Begins GCC Play at Home vs. SJSU
MALIBU, California — The #11 Pepperdine men's water polo team gets the final season of Golden Coast Conference play started when the Waves host #15 San Jose State on Sunday. Three of the five league games, and five of the remaining seven overall regular-season contests, will be played in Malibu. Adam Csapo is the GCC Player of the Week.
Women's Golf Ends Fall Season With Second Straight Win
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Pepperdine women's golf team closed out the fall season with its straight second victory, as the Waves won the Golf Iconic Classic by four shots on Wednesday. Pepperdine posted a three-day total of a 5-under 859 (284-291-284) at the par-72 New Mexico State...
#20 Women's Volleyball Hosts Pacific, Saint Mary's this Week
MALIBU, Calif. — The #20 Pepperdine women's volleyball team returns to Firestone Fieldhouse this week to host Pacific and Saint Mary's in the next installment of West Coast Conference action. MATCH #17 — Thursday (October 6) at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif.: #20 Pepperdine vs. Pacific at 7 p.m....
Waves in Second in New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Pepperdine women's golf team will head into the final round of the Golf Iconic Classic one shot out of the lead, as the Waves dropped to second place behind host New Mexico State on Tuesday. Pepperdine has a two-day total of a 1-under...
Mallette Named to Preseason All-WCC Team
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Pepperdine sophomore guard Houston Mallette was named to the 10-man preseason All-West Coast Conference team, the league revealed on Thursday at its annual media day at the Orleans Arena. Mallette (Alameda, Calif./Pacifica Christian HS), a WCC All-Freshman team member who led all rookie scorers in...
#22 Waves Earn Draw Against Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. –The #22 Pepperdine women's soccer team earned an 1-1 tie against West Coast Conference foe Gonzaga on Wednesday night at Luger Field. The Waves (7-1-3, 1-0-1 WCC) fell behind after the Bulldogs (6-2-3, 1-0-1 WCC) scored first in the first half, but Pepperdine's Leyla McFarland was able to score the equalizer a little over 10 minutes later. McFarland appeared to have added a second goal in the 74th-minute but was ruled offside.
Csapo Earns GCC Player of the Week Award
MALIBU, California – Adam Csapo of the Pepperdine men's water polo team received the program's first Golden Coast Conference Player of the Week award of the season after the freshman attacker had a 12-goal, six-assist output over five games this past weekend. Csapo (Budapest, Hungary) had a team-high 18...
