Manatee County, FL

Verizon customers can’t connect to 911 in Florida. Use this number in Manatee County

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Verizon customers are temporarily unable to make emergency calls by dialing 911 throughout a large swath of Florida.

Texts are also affected.

The network issues are affecting residents from Jacksonville to the Keys, including the Bradenton area, Manatee County Government said Tuesday afternoon.

“This affects all emergency calls and texts placed to 911 on the Verizon Wireless Network,” Manatee County Government said in a news release.

“During those calls, the 9-1-1 telecommunicator cannot hear, speak or text the caller. Manatee County Public Safety has made the State and Federal Communications Commission aware.”

In Manatee County, there are two alternative options for contacting emergency services.

  • Callers can dial 941-748-2222 until the issue is resolved

  • If 911 is dialed on the Verizon Wireless Network, emergency operators disconnect and dial the number back from a 10-digit line to take the call.

Pinellas, Hillsborough, Hernando, Volusia and Alachua are among other counties impacted by the network issues, local government and law enforcement agencies confirmed.

Bradenton, FL
