Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
KVUE
Beto visits colleges in Austin Wednesday, Gov. Abbott visits Tyler
AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke is continuing his college-focused tour around Austin while Gov. Greg Abbott visits the city of Tyler on Wednesday. O'Rourke is continuing his tour to visit young voters across the state on Oct. 5. The universities O'Rourke is visiting are Texas State University, Austin Community College: Highland Campus and Huston-Tillotson University.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Officer’s wife reacts to funeral photos of Austin Mayor Steve Adler
The wife of an Austin police officer killed during an off-duty crash said she felt "crushed" after seeing photos that circulated online Monday of the mayor possibly falling asleep at the funeral.
Harry Styles Endorses Beto O'Rourke For Texas Governor At Austin Show
The pop superstar showed off a "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar as the Democratic candidate smiled from the pit, just about a month before the election.
Celebrities show support for Beto O'Rourke in Texas governor race
The last day to register to vote is on October 11.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm
Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
Beto O’Rourke Is Making His Last Stand in Texas
The former congressman and Democratic sensation is still trying to prove he can win statewide in his home state.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
Central Texas communities host National Night Out events
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas police departments hosted National Night Out events throughout the area on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out, according to the organization's website, is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships with the community and neighborhoods. The events can be held by neighborhoods as...
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
KVUE
Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
WATCH: Bobcat family plays in Pflugerville backyard
Jessica Luna in Pflugerville has a front-row seat to peacefully watch a family of bobcats that have taken up residence in her next-door neighbor's backyard.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a plan to reduce crime, but will it work?
AUSTIN, Texas — In his first TV ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick focuses on rising crime in Texas. He plans to address the issue during the next legislative session. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates. To stop it, I will pass legislation next session to add a 10-year mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said in the ad.
KVUE
October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
Austin Office of Police Oversight releases new body-worn and dashboard camera policy recommendations
AUSTIN, Texas — Changes could be coming to the way the Austin Police Department handles body-worn and dashboard cameras. On Thursday, the Office of Police Oversight released a report with finalized recommendations for the department's camera policies. The recommendations released come after City resolutions passed in June 2020 sought...
Building affordable housing in Austin one house at a time
AUSTIN, Texas — Affordability is a huge problem throughout Central Texas, but one group is trying to solve that by bringing housing to the residents in Austin. New data shows Austin has the fifth-highest rent in the entire country, which is an increase of almost 90% from a year ago. Austin Habitat for Humanity is trying to help make Austin affordable by building and repairing homes for those that are low-income or in need of a helping hand.
travelyouman.com
The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas
A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
KVUE
