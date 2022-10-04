ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Beto visits colleges in Austin Wednesday, Gov. Abbott visits Tyler

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke is continuing his college-focused tour around Austin while Gov. Greg Abbott visits the city of Tyler on Wednesday. O'Rourke is continuing his tour to visit young voters across the state on Oct. 5. The universities O'Rourke is visiting are Texas State University, Austin Community College: Highland Campus and Huston-Tillotson University.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm

Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally

AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
KVUE

Central Texas communities host National Night Out events

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas police departments hosted National Night Out events throughout the area on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out, according to the organization's website, is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships with the community and neighborhoods. The events can be held by neighborhoods as...
AUSTIN, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
KVUE

Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good

AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a plan to reduce crime, but will it work?

AUSTIN, Texas — In his first TV ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick focuses on rising crime in Texas. He plans to address the issue during the next legislative session. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates. To stop it, I will pass legislation next session to add a 10-year mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said in the ad.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks

AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Building affordable housing in Austin one house at a time

AUSTIN, Texas — Affordability is a huge problem throughout Central Texas, but one group is trying to solve that by bringing housing to the residents in Austin. New data shows Austin has the fifth-highest rent in the entire country, which is an increase of almost 90% from a year ago. Austin Habitat for Humanity is trying to help make Austin affordable by building and repairing homes for those that are low-income or in need of a helping hand.
AUSTIN, TX
travelyouman.com

The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas

A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
