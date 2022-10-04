ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense tells jurors not to fall for “smoke and mirrors” as closing arguments wrap

By Veronica Macias
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Tuesday morning Robert Sanger, the defense attorney for Paul Flores, wrapped up a lengthy closing statement.

Throughout the morning, Sanger went through each witnesses who testified and tried to discredit their testimony. Repeatedly, Sanger told the jury that people’s testimonies shifted throughout the years and questioned why people like Steve Fleming had not been forth coming with information.

Sanger also reminded jurors how some took that stand and admitted they weren’t 100 percent sure of things.

He even accused him of trying to benefit from the situation by asking how he could get a job with the FBI.

Sanger also pointed to the amount of time that has pasted since the disappearance of Kristin Smart and questioned whether or not people’s recollection could be affected by bias.

Several of the witnesses who took the stand have been on Chris Lambert’s popular podcast, ‘Your own backyard’.

