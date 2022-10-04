ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura Mall’s getting a ‘Stranger Things’ store. Here’s what you need to know to shop there

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A part of Aventura Mall will soon convert to Starcourt Mall and that is going to mean a lot for thousands of fans of Netflix’s most popular show — the supernatural thriller “Stranger Things.”

On Oct. 26, Netflix officially opens Stranger Things: The Store in Miami as a limited-run, pop-up store inside Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade.

Inside “Stranger Things: The Store,” fans will get an immersive taste of the show’s off-kilter universe and enter a world in which Corey Hart, Kate Bush, Huey Lewis and the News, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Metallica are in vogue in ways not seen since 1986.

Demogorgons abound inside the “Stranger Things: The Store,” a pop-up location devoted to the popular Netflix supernatural series opening Oct. 26, 2022, for a limited time inside Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade, Florida. Netflix

Why buy “Stranger Things” clothing and memorabilia impersonally online when you can do it in person at Starcourt Mall while staring down a Demogorgon? Or stepping into Joyce’s House to make sense of all that weird writing on her walls? Or dodging a Rift in a lab? Or playing Space Invaders and Pac Man and other video games at the Palace Arcade while The Police tickle your earbuds? No, not mall police, silly. Rather, music on the store’s speakers from that ‘80s “Synchronicity” trio.

“We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Miami and give ‘Stranger Things’ fans a chance to celebrate their love of this global phenomenon,” Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, said in a release.

Lombardo said the themed store is “totally stoked with ‘80s vibes.” When have you heard “stoked” and “totally” in the same sentence since 1989? “But be warned,” Lombardo quips, “you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”

If this steals every breath you take here’s what you need to know if you want to shop inside “Stranger Things: The Store.”

When does Miami’s “Stranger Things” store open?

The universe of “Stranger Things” comes to Miami at the “Stranger Things: The Store,” a pop-up location devoted to the popular Netflix supernatural series opening Oct. 26, 2022, for a limited time inside Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade, Florida. Netflix

▪ “Stranger Things: The Store” opens Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura.

▪ Store hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

When does “Stranger Things” go away?

Joyce’s House at the “Stranger Things: The Store,” a pop-up location devoted to the popular Netflix supernatural series opening Oct. 26, 2022, for a limited time inside Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade, Florida. Netflix

Netflix isn’t saying. But it is a pop-up store and it is being promoted as a limited time appearance. The only hints are that “holiday hours may vary” and the immediate holidays surrounding its opening are Halloween on Oct. 31 and that it will be around for “Stranger Things Day” on Nov. 6. Beyond that? There’s no definite word.

What can you buy at “Stranger Things: The Store?”

Palace Arcade to be replicated inside the “Stranger Things: The Store,” a pop-up location devoted to the popular Netflix supernatural series opening Oct. 26, 2022, for a limited time inside Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade, Florida. Netflix

Limited edition merchandise that isn’t available via the web will be on sale here. Custom pieces such as exclusive General Mills cereal as ‘80s replica boxes set in “Stranger Things” universe by which the back of every box will have a pull-out feature with interactive elements.

Also, “Stranger Things” costumes that should prove popular on Halloween. A store segment devoted to Hawkins High hawks makeup, apparel, toys and other accessories you’d imagine Will, Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Steve, Lucas and Max would dig when roaming its halls or fighting off creatures of the night. Easter eggs that play off the drama series’ settings will abound.

Can you just walk inside?

Demogorgons abound inside the “Stranger Things: The Store,” a pop-up location devoted to the popular Netflix supernatural series opening Oct. 26, 2022, for a limited time inside Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade, Florida. Netflix

Yes, you can just walk inside “Stranger Things: The Store” almost like you would an Urban Outfitters but ... maybe not as readily. You may be waiting longer outside its doors to get in than the run time of a fourth season episode.

Like previous pop ups in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and Paris, “Stranger Things” is a novelty and demand will probably be high.

While walk-ins are welcome, free limited tickets as reservations are encouraged for guaranteed entry, Netflix, which is producing the pop-ups and store management team, Three Ten Merchandise Services, suggests. You can get these reservation tickets at: strangerthings-store.com .

Also follow @Stranger.Things.Store on Instagram to be kept up to date with exclusive news and surprises.

Can you pay with cash?

The store may be set in the 1980s but “Stranger Things” isn’t accepting cash for merchandise.

“We accept all major credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay or any tap and go,” said a representative from publicists at Hunt & Gather.

What if you can’t get to the store?

Be one of the 1980s Indiana kids inside the “Stranger Things: The Store,” a pop-up location devoted to the popular Netflix supernatural series opening Oct. 26, 2022, for a limited time inside Aventura Mall in North Miami-Dade, Florida. Netflix

Most of the merchandise will be exclusive to the pop-up store so you’ll miss out on the exclusives if you can’t make it there but Netflix has an official merchandise shop online where you can get some “Stranger Things” stuff at www.netflix.shop .

