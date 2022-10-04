ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Black bears in Virginia are itchy and losing fur as mange spikes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With patches of their normally thick fur rubbed-off and scabs and scratches on their large bodies, black bears in Virginia are suffering from a highly contagious and itchy skin disease that's spreading among more bears and to a larger geographic area in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Connecticut drought letting up, following heavy September rains

Drought conditions have begun to alleviate across Connecticut, officials said Thursday, following an intensely dry summer that plagued farmers and prompted some towns to impose mandatory water restrictions. In eastern Connecticut — which has been hardest hit by the New England drought — heavy rainfall in September helped restore groundwater...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Houston Chronicle

Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Planned Parenthood's political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina's battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor's veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy