Meet Kanye West’s Rumored New Love Interest, South African Model Candice Swanepoel
While Kanye West‘s embattled with Gap and adidas, he’s got a new lady in his life. A source close to Entertainment Tonight has revealed that Ye has been cozying up with model Candice Swanepoel. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” the source told ET....
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show
Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Show
It’s Paris Fashion Week, so I’ve been eagerly watching fashion show stunts. From Michaela Jaé strutting down the runway in a vintage makeshift car to Balenciaga’s odd decision to send beaten faces down a runway made of mud, I was expecting my fair share of fashion headlines. But not Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. But then again, are we surprised?
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
hotnewhiphop.com
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Kanye West's Model Mood Board for Yeezy's Paris Show Includes Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie
Kanye West is dreaming big. The rapper and fashion mogul took to Instagram on Monday to reveal what seems to be his dream casting for Yeezy's show taking place in Paris Fashion Week. His moodboard includes everyone from Angelina Jolie to Kim Kardashian. West, who is primarily going by Ye...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row
Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink. The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.More from WWDChanel RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Chanel...
Kanye West's Socks and Bedazzled Flip-Flops Are Causing a Stir at London Fashion Week
On Sept. 26, Kanye West attended Burberry's spring/summer 2023 show at London Fashion Week, and as usual, his surprise appearance sparked discussions across social media. While the rapper and fashion designer opted for his signature hoodie-and-leather-jacket combo, he went rogue with his footwear: black socks paired with studded glitter flip-flops.
‘Disgraceful man’: Gigi Hadid hits out at Kanye West for ‘bullying’ Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Gigi Hadid has defended Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Kanye West singled the Garage magazine editor out on social media.The Donda rapper and fashion designer was heavily criticised for sending Black models down his Yeezy SZN 9 catwalk wearing “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week.Karefa-Johnson was one of many who responded negatively to the runway show. However, West launched a personal diatribe against the creative director from his Instagram and claimed she was “not a fashion person”.Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to issue a statement and described West as a “disgraceful man” for singling Karefa-Johnson out.She added that...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
It’s been a big year for Big Glo. The 23-year old star had the viral hit song of the summer, and currently sits at the number one spot on the Billboard and Apple Music charts thanks to her “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi B. As she forges her way into the current crosshairs of female rap, GloRilla has managed to remain humble and grateful through it all.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
