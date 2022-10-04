ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby's moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
HelloBeautiful

Kanye West Wears A 'White Lives Matter' Shirt At Yeezy Show

It’s Paris Fashion Week, so I’ve been eagerly watching fashion show stunts. From Michaela Jaé strutting down the runway in a vintage makeshift car to Balenciaga’s odd decision to send beaten faces down a runway made of mud, I was expecting my fair share of fashion headlines. But not Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. But then again, are we surprised?
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding "White Lives Matter" Shirt

Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
NewsBreak
hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye's Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky

The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
WWD

Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino's Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink. The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.More from WWDChanel RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Chanel...
The Independent

'Disgraceful man': Gigi Hadid hits out at Kanye West for 'bullying' Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Gigi Hadid has defended Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Kanye West singled the Garage magazine editor out on social media.The Donda rapper and fashion designer was heavily criticised for sending Black models down his Yeezy SZN 9 catwalk wearing “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week.Karefa-Johnson was one of many who responded negatively to the runway show. However, West launched a personal diatribe against the creative director from his Instagram and claimed she was “not a fashion person”.Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to issue a statement and described West as a “disgraceful man” for singling Karefa-Johnson out.She added that...
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

It’s been a big year for Big Glo. The 23-year old star had the viral hit song of the summer, and currently sits at the number one spot on the Billboard and Apple Music charts thanks to her “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi B. As she forges her way into the current crosshairs of female rap, GloRilla has managed to remain humble and grateful through it all.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
