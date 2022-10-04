“Your body is like shaking:” Texas Roadhouse’s meat cutting competition demonstrates techniques for providing quality beef

The New Castle County Paramedics announced the introduction of Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS), into pre-hospital practice. The technology was rolled out for use in early August and is currently only utilized by approximately 4% of EMS systems in the country. Comprised of a handheld wand and a tablet type screen, POCUS will be utilized to confirm the absence or presence of heart muscle movement, during cardiac arrest situations, when electrical activity is noted on the cardiac monitor, but no pulse can be felt. All New Castle County Paramedics were trained to utilize POCUS throughout the spring and the machines will be carried on each of the field supervisors’ vehicles.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO