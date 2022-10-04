“Your body is like shaking:” Texas Roadhouse’s meat cutting competition demonstrates techniques for providing quality beef

Read full article on original website
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
WMDT.com
Bull on the Beach closes doors on OC boardwalk, potential for a possible relocation
OCEAN CITY, Md.- There’s been a series of community staples closing their doors in Ocean City. Now, another will be added to the list who’s called the boardwalk home for over four decades: Bull on The Beach. Owner Phil Houck says the lease was not renewed as he...
capemayvibe.com
Recently, there has been confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Northeast. This disease sounds about as pleasant as you’d imagine—causing internal bleeding and death in lagomorphs (hares and rabbits). The New England cottontail, an at-risk species, could be facing another major threat. Fortunately, there is a...
firststateupdate.com
County Medics Armed With New Life Saving Tool
The New Castle County Paramedics announced the introduction of Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS), into pre-hospital practice. The technology was rolled out for use in early August and is currently only utilized by approximately 4% of EMS systems in the country. Comprised of a handheld wand and a tablet type screen, POCUS will be utilized to confirm the absence or presence of heart muscle movement, during cardiac arrest situations, when electrical activity is noted on the cardiac monitor, but no pulse can be felt. All New Castle County Paramedics were trained to utilize POCUS throughout the spring and the machines will be carried on each of the field supervisors’ vehicles.
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
firststateupdate.com
Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know
The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
Schellville undergoing major expansion
With opening night for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration about six weeks away, construction workers and decoration designers have been busy for weeks getting the Christmas wonderland ready for its 28-night season. And the 2022 season will bring some major upgrades and additions to the popular holiday destination. The expansion will allow for 30% to 40% more people to attend.
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
Cape Gazette
KSI receives pantry makeover from Food Lion Feeds
KSI recently announced it received $7,775 from Food Lion Feeds to help improve its food service delivery, increasing KSI’s capacity to feed program participants and purchase needed equipment. A partner agency with the Food Bank of Delaware, KSI received these funds through the Great Pantry Makeover program, part of...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – DONOVAN SERVICE
GOLD ALERT FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – DONOVAN SERVICE. (New Castle, DE 19720) New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Donovan Service (33) of New Castle. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:40 PM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Helmsdale Circle – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Donovan left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink: First Watch, Famous Dave’s, Kid’s, Dunkin’
First Watch has opened its second Delaware location at Barley Mill Plaza, near the Wegmans market, which is slated to open late this month. The Barley Mill location is the second in Delaware for the 445-unit breakfast and lunch spot. The other restaurant is in the Christiana-Stanton area across from the Delaware Tech campus.
delawaretoday.com
Two Sussex County Tiny Houses for a Minimalist Lifestyle
At less than 1,000 square feet, these Sussex County tiny houses offer tranquil settings perfect for minimalists. This tiny house was built from a Sears kit in 1943 and hauled by mules to its peaceful location in rural Frankford. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Sited on nearly an acre, there’s room to add on, plant a vegetable garden or build a pole barn. There’s also plenty of space to park an RV or boat outside the charming tiny house. The possibilities are endless.
A Delaware food bank is breaking ground on downstate location to meet rise in demand
The Food Bank of Delaware recently broke ground on its new Sussex County center in Milford, a 67,000-square-foot facility that will provide expanded training programs and food distribution capabilities. The building, which will replace the present 16,000-square-foot Milford Branch on Mattlind Way, is scheduled to open in October 2023. The...
WBOC
Ice Rink in Talbot County Loses Its Ice
The Talbot County Community Center in Easton has an ice rink. The piping underneath to keep the ice cold sprung a leak and has failed.
WBOC
Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County
DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
WMDT.com
Snow Hill transfer station to close temporarily for renovations
SNOW HILL, Md. – Starting November 7th, the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be closed to the public for approximately 90 days while repairs and upgrades are made to the facility. We’re told the center’s existing wooden bulkheads have reached the end of their life and will...
WMDT.com
Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
$43.1 million contract to be awarded for Chesapeake Bay islands restoration
More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Stone and Shingle Luxury Dream Home on Silver Lake
This exquisite lakeside coastal home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware features shingle style architecture with turrets. It incorporates cottage style elements into the 6,000-square-foot residence. Designed by Bernardon and built by Dewson Construction Company, the exterior combines stone and shingle, the two materials that complement each other. The elegant timeless interior...
