oilcity.news
Wyoming hunters asked to complete harvest surveys; Game and Fish offering chance for prizes
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department asked that hunters who receive a harvest survey respond in order to help the department gather information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season. “A harvest survey is the best way to gather large amounts of data from...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming State Trails Says No New Snowmobile Maps This Winter
“Unforeseen circumstances” have prevented the printing of new maps for Winter 2022-2023, so Wyoming snowmobilers will have to find their way with older maps. Wyoming State Trails – part of the Wyoming State Parks system – announced the lack of new maps for Winter 2022-2023 in an Oct. 5 Facebook post. Luckily, there are “little to no changes” from the maps printed during the last winter season.
oilcity.news
Buck positive for chronic wasting disease confirms CWD in another Wyoming deer hunt area
CASPER, Wyo. — A hunter-harvested buck mule deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in September. The detection of the disease in that deer led to the confirmation of the presence of CWD in Wyoming Deer Hunt Area 155, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The...
oilcity.news
Wyoming residents asked to share photos for Rural Health Day contest; prizes available
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Rural Health is inviting residents to share pictures of life in Wyoming for a National Rural Health Day photo contest. Rural Health Day is Thursday, Nov. 17. Prizes will be available in the state-level competition in two categories:...
oilcity.news
BLM planning 80-acre prescribed burn near Wyoming–South Dakota border
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management’s Newcastle Field Office said the agency is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn near the Wyoming–South Dakota border. The prescribed burn will be on about 80 acres in the Sherwood Canyon area along Beaver Creek Road in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River’s impact on Wyoming, it’s just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
oilcity.news
BLM Wyoming planning 251K+ acres for oil, gas lease sale; starting prices up due to Inflation Reduction Act
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming is proposing to offer 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres for an upcoming oil and gas lease sale. BLM Wyoming’s second quarter 2023 oil and gas lease sale will be conducted in accordance with measures required by the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August. Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will apply to the upcoming and future BLM oil and gas lease sales.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eagle Kill Permits May Get Easier For Wyoming Wind Farms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing changes to the way permitting for eagle deaths is handled on wind farms, transmission lines and other projects with a goal to expedite permitting while still maintaining or increasing eagle populations. Wind farms...
oilcity.news
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Does Not Get Mauled, Although He Gave Himself Every Opportunity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
oilcity.news
Wyoming adding new boating restrictions at Keyhole, Glendo to protect against invasive zebra mussels
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing some changes to boating rules at Keyhole and Glendo State Parks in an effort to protect against invasive zebra mussels. The new restrictions come after zebra mussels were confirmed at Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota this summer. That...
oilcity.news
New restrictions start at Keyhole, Glendo; Game and Fish answers common boater questions
CASPER, Wyo. — New boating restrictions took effect at Glendo and Keyhole State Park on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in an effort to protect reservoirs from invasive zebra mussels. The restrictions have been implemented after a zebra mussel infestation at Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota. Game and Fish said on Tuesday that it has data indicating boaters who frequent Keyhole and Glendo also frequently visit Pactola.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish seeking up to 10 new game wardens
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking to hire as many as 10 new game wardens to serve in positions across the state. “Wyoming game wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “This admirable job is awarded to highly-qualified applicants with a passion for wildlife and serving those who recreate in the state.”
Montana Pranksters Troll Curious People with Gigantic Elk Antlers
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Fall means hunting season here in Montana. As new hunting seasons continue to pen each week. Montana's archery season has been going on for nearly a month, and waterfowl hunting season just opened up this past weekend. I am excited for opening day of pronghorn antelope this Saturday. And, many Montanans are gearing up for the general big game hunting season coming up on October 22nd.
yourbigsky.com
Lots of snow this winter in Montana
Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
roadtirement.com
Wyoming’s Ten Sleep Canyon
The scenery in Wyoming is absolutely stunning. On one of our trips West we were driving in Wyoming on Highway 16 through the Big Horn Mountains. We were heading from Buffalo on our way to Yellowstone National Park. On the way we found ourselves climbing up to and descending from the Powder River Pass (elevation 9666) which was frankly at times a white knuckle affair!
