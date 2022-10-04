ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly night followed by nice warm up for Central Ohio

To start the week, we had a pleasant day today with temps fairly close to normal (71°) for this time of the year. We will see mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping back to the coldest readings (so far) for the season. In the city we will be just above 40° with upper to middle 30s outside of town. In fact we have our first Frost Advisory in effect for Knox County overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Southern Ohio Tonight

OHIO – Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation overnight in the Southern Ohio areas. National Weather has issued the following advisory from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Wednesday. Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...Temperatures are forecast to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
columbusnavigator.com

From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio

Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween

Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween. Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and …. Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween. 11 p.m. Forecasts: Oct. 6, 2022. Columbus org fundraises to prevent hair loss in breast …. Chemotherapy typically comes with a promise...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Free Event: Chillicothe Halloween Festival Starts This Weekend

CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival takes place October 7-9, 2022 in Yoctangee Park. The festival brings new experiences and community favorite activities again this year. The festival will feature over 70 vendors along with favorite food options, live entertainment from local. and regional bands, and an expanded...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 closing in both directions for repairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The closure includes all ramps between both interstates. Northbound traffic will be directed to I-70 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything Kaye!

Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.

Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Horse at outdoor movie screening kicks, injures 9-year-old in wheelchair

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 9-year-old was kicked by a show horse being handled by a Bexley police officer at an outdoor movie screening. The child, who was in a wheelchair, was injured Sept. 30 during the Main Event outdoor movie series on the campus of Capital University. The child required medical attention and observation. […]
BEXLEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cleveland19.com

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Parade and Trick or Treat in Kenton Scheduled for October 29

The Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat in the City of Kenton will take place Saturday October 29. Costume judging for the Optimist Club Halloween Parade will start at 2 that afternoon in the parking of the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Costume categories are Best Costume, Best Group, Scariest and...
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tasmanian devil ‘Mustard’ dies at the Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the death of one of their Tasmanian devils Tuesday. The zoo said in a social media post they made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize 4-year-old Mustard last month after he was found to be severely anemic. Tests run by their animal health team were ordered when the Australian keepers noticed he was “quieter than usual and unsteady on his feet.”
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper

UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy