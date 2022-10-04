Read full article on original website
Albany police arrest woman on drug charges
Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene
A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
Woman Threatened Man With Knife At Empire State Plaza, Police Say
A woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Albany Police were called shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 with reports of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the plaza, according to police. Investigators determined that...
Schenectady PD investigating robberies near Union College
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a series of robberies that took place on or near the Union College campus. The incidents reportedly happened on September 29 and September 30.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
Albany Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Northern Boulevard near Albany Shaker Road. The roadways near that intersection were closed until the body was removed. We’ll update this story as we receive more information.
Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen
Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Glens Falls ends years-long Elm Street bus problem
The section of Elm Street closest to Centennial Circle is narrow. Located between the highway-adjacent artery of Hudson Avenue and the increasingly-busy Park Street, it struggles to accommodate parking spaces on top of two-lane traffic.
Fire at Schodack Amazon facility under investigation
SCHODACK – Firefighters were called to the Amazon Fulfilment Center in Schodack late Wednesday evening. Rensselaer County dispatch officials tell NewsChannel 13 a cardboard compactor in the back of the building caught on fire. Several local emergency crews responded. The fire was put out in about 35 minutes. Firefighters...
Waterford man charged with DWI after Malta crash
State police arrested a Waterford man on Wednesday. Joseph Michaud, 34, faces charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI), plus some lesser traffic violations.
Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case
Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
Cohoes road closure notice, October 10-14
The City of Cohoes has released a road closure notice.
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
NYSP: Two in custody after car chase in Menands
Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen vehicle, and state police aided.
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department.
NYSP arrest three after car chase ending in Menands
On October 5, NYSP was involved in a pursuit of a stolen car ending in Menands. The chase resulted in three arrests.
