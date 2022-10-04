ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

Albany Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Northern Boulevard near Albany Shaker Road. The roadways near that intersection were closed until the body was removed. We’ll update this story as we receive more information.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen

Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Schodack Amazon facility under investigation

SCHODACK – Firefighters were called to the Amazon Fulfilment Center in Schodack late Wednesday evening. Rensselaer County dispatch officials tell NewsChannel 13 a cardboard compactor in the back of the building caught on fire. Several local emergency crews responded. The fire was put out in about 35 minutes. Firefighters...
SCHODACK, NY
WNYT

Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case

Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close

An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
ALBANY, NY

