Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Pays Tribute To Dennis Rodman By Wearing No. 91 For The Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is truly in the final stages of his NBA career after a 2-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets that saw Griffin fall out of the rotation by the end of it. He is a veteran that is willing to sign on a minimum, so has a lot to provide to a contending team with very little risk.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?
It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, Jamal Crawford announced that he will be joining the NBA on TNT. The three-time 6th Man of The Year most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #10 Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler consistently leads his teams to the playoffs and sometimes more, which has been clearly displayed during his tenure with the Miami Heat. His talents were again broadcasted to the world when the Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, earning the Heat a bid to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two seasons ago, Butler also took Miami to the NBA Finals, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.
FOX Sports
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
NBC Philadelphia
NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama Speaks on Basketball Future Ahead of Exhibition Matches
Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama speaks on basketball future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Something you’ve never seen before. NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama doesn’t mince words when talking about his future. The 7-foot-3 French basketball player, who projects to be the No. 1 overall pick in...
4 reasons Victor Wembanyama must be No. 1 pick over Scoot Henderson in 2023 NBA Draft
French big man Victor Wembanyama is widely regarded as a generational talent and is likely to be selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama saw action for French pro team Metropolitans 92 as they faced G League Ignite today. Ignite won, 122-115, led by another top prospect, Scoot Henderson.
NBC Philadelphia
NBA Twitter Can't Believe This Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Picture
NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
NBA Preseason Betting: Luka Doncic MVP, Mavs Finals Odds
Vegas has a lot of confidence in Luka Doncic to win the NBA's MVP award this season. However, that confidence is lowered when it comes to the Dallas Mavericks' place in the championship race.
2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Betting Primer
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year, following by Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.
Draymond Green's history of heated altercations with NBA players
Draymond Green has had a history of physical altercations throughout his NBA career. Wednesday's altercation with Jordan Poole led to the two being separated during practice.
The Ringer
One Defining Number for Every Team in the NBA’s Western Conference
Last week, we analyzed one defining number for every team in the Eastern Conference as the 2022-23 season approaches. Now it’s the West’s turn. Presented below is one key fact or figure that can help explain every Western Conference team’s outlook this season, for better or worse. Teams are listed in order of their over/under win totals from FanDuel.
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA preview: Trae Young gets help at both ends of floor, but there still are concerns
It was quickly overshadowed by several other bombshell NBA developments, but the Atlanta Hawks significantly improved their prospects for the 2022-23 season when they pulled off a blockbuster deal for Dejounte Murray early in the offseason. Murray now joins superstar Trae Young to form one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA, and, when healthy, Altanta should sport a well-rounded and talented starting lineup.
NBC Sports
Predicting who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23 season
Three-pointers are the name of the game. Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers. Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected...
Yardbarker
Maxey Thrilled to Have PJ Tucker on Sixers’ Side vs. Cavs
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid didn’t hold back in his final press conference of the 2022 NBA playoff run. When discussing the series against the Miami Heat, where the Sixers lost in six games, Embiid praised his opponent PJ Tucker for being an X-factor who dominated Philly. Embiid publicly...
Suns Fall Out of Top Tier in ESPN's NBA Rankings
ESPN's Zach Lowe left the Phoenix Suns out of the league's top tier of teams heading into the new season.
