The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police: No direct security threats to UW Health after tweets targeting gender services
MADISON, Wis. — After an anti-LGBTQ+ twitter account with 1.4 million followers targeted UW Health’s gender services programs last month, Madison police said they launched an investigation that found the posts didn’t lead to direct security threats against the health care system. The “Libs of Tik Tok”...
Program teaches Green Co. students about dangers of intoxicated, distracted driving
MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health and Green County officials held an event Wednesday to warn teenagers about the consequences of drug use, underage drinking and distracted driving. The Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program, held Wednesday morning at Monroe High School, featured multiple reenactments ranging from the scene of a car crash to an emergency room and a courtroom. A county judge and coroner were among those who took part to explain to students from across Green County as well as northern Illinois the consequences of their decisions.
Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month. The debate has been set for the afternoon of Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. The debate is scheduled to last an hour. The state bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event.
Flex Lanes have cut Beltline travel times by 30%, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — If it feels like you’re spending less time on the Beltline, it’s because you probably are. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, average travel times on the Beltline have improved by more than 30% in the past two months since the Flex Lanes were introduced — even though traffic volume on the Beltline has risen in that time.
Baraboo School District employee 1 of 3 men arrested, allegedly forced person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after another male reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of the car. Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian with the Baraboo Police Department said...
Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022
MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
The 115th Fighter Wing's final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors.
Darrell Brooks removed from court minutes into Waukesha parade trial after interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks was removed from the courtroom by Judge Jennifer Dorow minutes into his trial after he interrupted her multiple times Thursday morning. Dorow was attempting to get through procedural notes before the jury was called into the courtroom when she made the...
Not guilty pleas for man, woman charged in 11-month-old daughter's 2021 overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — Attorneys for the parents charged in their 11-month-old daughter’s 2021 overdose death entered not guilty pleas on their clients’ behalfs Wednesday, online court records show. Kelsey Kindschy, 32, and Derrick Hawkins, 25, both of Madison, each face one felony charge of neglecting a child...
Jury selected for trial of man accused of killing 6 at Waukesha parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the Milwaukee man charged with driving into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha nearly a year ago. After two days of jury selection, 16 jurors were picked to hear the case Tuesday evening, online court records show.
Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the hotel and implied they had a gun, although the attendant did not see it.
