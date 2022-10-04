MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health and Green County officials held an event Wednesday to warn teenagers about the consequences of drug use, underage drinking and distracted driving. The Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program, held Wednesday morning at Monroe High School, featured multiple reenactments ranging from the scene of a car crash to an emergency room and a courtroom. A county judge and coroner were among those who took part to explain to students from across Green County as well as northern Illinois the consequences of their decisions.

