Madison, WI

Program teaches Green Co. students about dangers of intoxicated, distracted driving

MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health and Green County officials held an event Wednesday to warn teenagers about the consequences of drug use, underage drinking and distracted driving. The Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program, held Wednesday morning at Monroe High School, featured multiple reenactments ranging from the scene of a car crash to an emergency room and a courtroom. A county judge and coroner were among those who took part to explain to students from across Green County as well as northern Illinois the consequences of their decisions.
Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month. The debate has been set for the afternoon of Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. The debate is scheduled to last an hour. The state bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event.
Flex Lanes have cut Beltline travel times by 30%, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — If it feels like you’re spending less time on the Beltline, it’s because you probably are. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, average travel times on the Beltline have improved by more than 30% in the past two months since the Flex Lanes were introduced — even though traffic volume on the Beltline has risen in that time.
Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022

MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the hotel and implied they had a gun, although the attendant did not see it.
