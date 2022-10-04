From ‘Happy Days’ To A Trailer Park: Remembering Tragic Actress Erin Moran, 56, Who Died In Her Trailer After Battling Cancer

I really don’t understand the importance of where she was living . I don’t think it would matter if she had been living in a mansion or motel. I understand the the curiosity of her circumstances because she was known the world over but it seems like she is kinda getting trashed because of her living conditions at or near the end of her life and that is just sad. Whatever she went through in life could have been no comparison to the hell that she went through in the end of her life. I have been through this horrible cancer diagnosis for my tonsils and lymph nodes and when your doctor tells you that you have cancer , the only thing you hear is Cancer and that reverberates through your mind 24/7 !! Hers was much Much Worse but I do understand.
I actually met her when she was living in Stevenson CA. She came in to JC Penneys when I work there back in the day. Say what you will me and her actually talked for a while. She was very pleasant and I was making her laugh. Very sad we need to mention her living in a trailer park. Media sucks anymore.
WTF is the point of this report? To smear her? And what is the issue with her dying in a trailer? I live in a trailer so I'm not getting the point. Let her rest in peace. There's other things going on in this world we should be reporting on.
