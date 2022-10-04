ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Craven County, NC
WNCT

Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery

HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bern#Crime Stoppers#G S 7b 101
wcti12.com

Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are looking for a suspect in the death of a convenience store clerk. Warrants are out for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, for an open count of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Daniel is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Police officers, family, food, and fun were the main sights Tuesday night during the 38th annual Havelock National Night Out. The event is centered around connecting the community with law enforcement in order to create a healthy relationship. “Police officers, bomb technicians, EMC, regardless of what that...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting

The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady. […]
FARMVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy