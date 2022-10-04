Read full article on original website
Greenville police looking for suspects in breaking and entering, theft of credit card
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Property Crimes Division are looking for two suspects from recent crimes. They said the two men are suspected of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of a credit card to make several purchases. Anyone who can identify both...
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
Man turns himself in, charged with murder of convenience store clerk
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — An 18-year-old man turned himself in to police after being wanted for the murder of a convenience store clerk. Elijah Daniel is being taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he will be jailed. Daniel faces the murder charge and robbery charges in the...
Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery
HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are looking for a suspect in the death of a convenience store clerk. Warrants are out for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, for an open count of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Daniel is...
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
Mom speaks after no charges filed against deputy accused of excessive force on her son
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of a man seen on video in March being dragged into an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office by a deputy spoke up Tuesday after the Washington County district attorney said no criminal charges will be filed against the law enforcement officer involved. Washington County...
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Police officers, family, food, and fun were the main sights Tuesday night during the 38th annual Havelock National Night Out. The event is centered around connecting the community with law enforcement in order to create a healthy relationship. “Police officers, bomb technicians, EMC, regardless of what that...
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting
The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady. […]
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
