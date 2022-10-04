ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

Four Ottawa County jail inmates escaped on foot, sheriff says

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXJ2O_0iM1uWwd00

MIAMI, Okla. — UPDATE (10/05/22 11:00 A.M.) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Buck Martindale is in custody, and was located in a house by Devils Promenade.

OCSO also clarified they are still searching for Tyler Tavis. A previous report indicated Tavis had been captured, based on the OCSO’s jail website which listed he was booked on Tuesday at 9:50 p.m. That listing and mugshot has since been removed from the jail website. OCSO is also still searching for Daniel Zajicek.

UPDATE: (10/04/22 10:15 P.M.) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) released more information about several escaped inmates, Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, OCSO said the inmates were not being used for work detail but actually ran out of the jail while contractors were working. The inmates also pushed jail staff out of their way.

OCSO said some doors were open because the contractors were cutting and welding metal.

OCSO said also when the first post was made the Undersheriff was posting what he was first told in order to get information out to the public. The undersheriff was then out looking for the inmates.

The inmate who was caught was Rusty Reece.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said four men escaped custody Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., four inmates escaped the Ottawa County jail on foot. The inmates were being used for work detail and ran eastbound from the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

One inmate was caught shortly after running, but deputies are searching for the remaining three.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the inmates: Daniel Zajicek, Tyler Tavis and Buck Martindale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they would share the inmates’ photos later Tuesday afternoon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, two still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Daniel Zajicek is back in custody. According to the Ottawa County sheriff's office, he was found in a home near the Devil's Promenade Bridge. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the inmates were...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Ottawa County, OK
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: another inmate captured, logjam removed

MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., October 4, 2022, four inmates escaped from the Ottawa County Jail at Miami, Oklahoma. Just before midnight, Tuesday night, October 4, Tyler Tavis was checked back into the Ottawa County Jail. Numerous media outlets reported he was in custody. However OCSO say it was a clerical error and they are working to correct it. On Wednesday morning, October 5, OCSO confirm that Buck Martindale was located at a residence near Devil’s Promenade. “Martindale was found in his mothers house hiding below an AC unit. His mother was not home but a female was arrested for harboring a fugitive.” — OCSO. If you’re interested in reading more about this story – including the full timeline of events – click here.
MIAMI, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#County Jail#Ocso#Undersheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6

Deputies Arrest 84-Year-Old Man Accused Of Shooting Wife, Son

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Ottawa County on Tuesday night. Detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested an 84-year-old man accused of shooting his son twice and then shooting his wife. According to detectives, the wife said that her husband suffers from dementia. Both victims were...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Jailed For Drugs & Interference With A Law Enforcement Officer

A Coffeyville man was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana. 48-year-old Christopher Green was taken into custody by the Coffeyville Police Department for also allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer and failing to provide proof of motor vehicle insurance. Reports of Green’s arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
WIBW

Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
WEBB CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy