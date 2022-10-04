ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
CMT

Chapel Hart And Drake Milligan Represent Country Music In "America's Got Talent" Finale

Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart did not walk away from "America's Got Talent" with the grand prize, but the competition turned out to be a big win for country music. The Mayyas, a Lebanese female dance team were crowned Wednesday (Sept.14) evening, while Milligan and Chapel Hart both scored placement in the finale. The frontrunners made history, as two country music acts have never made it into the top five within the same season.
Darius Rucker
Blake Shelton
Cole Swindell
Gabby Barrett
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour

Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Fox News

Loretta Lynn mourned by George Strait, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and more stars: 'She is irreplaceable'

George Strait, LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and more celebrities are mourning the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died at 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
Billboard

Cole Swindell Claims New Career Best Atop Country Airplay Chart With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’

Cole Swindell reserves his first four-week stay atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” continues its reign on the Oct. 8-dated survey. In the tracking week ending Oct. 2, the song increased by 1% to 31 million impressions, according to Luminate – the top weekly total since Luke Bryan’s “Waves” tallied 31.9 million (Sept. 4, 2021).
TheWrap

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Legend and Subject of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, beloved country singer and the subject of the 1980 film “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” has died. She was 90 years old. According to a statement to the Associated Press by Lynn’s family, the singer died in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement said.
Daily Mail

Blake Shelton sells catalog to Influence Media Partners ... deal spans artist's work from 2001 to 2019

Blake Shelton has sold his catalog of master recordings to the company Influence Media Partners, spanning the artist's work from 2001 to 2019. 'I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single,' the 46-year-old country singer said in a statement, according to Billboard. 'Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t.
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Battle It Out

The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday night, as Blind Auditions continued and the coaches added to their teams. The theme of this episode seemed to be the rivalry between married coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Shelton teased at the start of the episode that he was the only...
