Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Net Worth vs. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend
Find out how 'The Voice' Season 22's newcomer coach Camila Cabello's net worth compares to the other coaches this season.
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
CMT
Chapel Hart And Drake Milligan Represent Country Music In "America's Got Talent" Finale
Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart did not walk away from "America's Got Talent" with the grand prize, but the competition turned out to be a big win for country music. The Mayyas, a Lebanese female dance team were crowned Wednesday (Sept.14) evening, while Milligan and Chapel Hart both scored placement in the finale. The frontrunners made history, as two country music acts have never made it into the top five within the same season.
Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry Performance With Sweet Instagram Video
Blake Shelton celebrated his wife, Gwen Stefani, after her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage!. On Saturday, the singer took over the country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Shelton for the first time in her career. The duo sang their hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" together.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill And More Pay Tribute After Loretta Lynn Dies At 90
After Loretta Lynn died yesterday many celebrities, including Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw, are paying tribute on social media.
CMT
CMT Premiere: George Strait Pays Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver with "Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me"
More than two years after Texas singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver died, some of country music’s most beloved stars are paying tribute to the “Hard To Be An Outlaw” singer. “Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver,” available Nov. 11, will include Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams,...
Loretta Lynn mourned by George Strait, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and more stars: 'She is irreplaceable'
George Strait, LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and more celebrities are mourning the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died at 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
Brendan McLoughlin’s Favorite Song by Miranda Lambert Has a Personal Meaning to the Singer
Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin has a favorite song by Lambert, and it happens to be one of the country singer's favorites too.
Billboard
Cole Swindell Claims New Career Best Atop Country Airplay Chart With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’
Cole Swindell reserves his first four-week stay atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” continues its reign on the Oct. 8-dated survey. In the tracking week ending Oct. 2, the song increased by 1% to 31 million impressions, according to Luminate – the top weekly total since Luke Bryan’s “Waves” tallied 31.9 million (Sept. 4, 2021).
Loretta Lynn, Country Music Legend and Subject of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ Dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, beloved country singer and the subject of the 1980 film “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” has died. She was 90 years old. According to a statement to the Associated Press by Lynn’s family, the singer died in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement said.
Blake Shelton sells catalog to Influence Media Partners ... deal spans artist's work from 2001 to 2019
Blake Shelton has sold his catalog of master recordings to the company Influence Media Partners, spanning the artist's work from 2001 to 2019. 'I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single,' the 46-year-old country singer said in a statement, according to Billboard. 'Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t.
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Battle It Out
The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday night, as Blind Auditions continued and the coaches added to their teams. The theme of this episode seemed to be the rivalry between married coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Shelton teased at the start of the episode that he was the only...
