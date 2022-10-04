ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents registered to vote by mail this November

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qArt8_0iM1swcz00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The general election is right around the corner and vote by mail applications have already been sent out. Vote by mail was an extremely popular option during the state primary, with 45.6 percent of ballots being cast by mail.

Every registered voter was sent a mail-in voting application by mail this month to apply for a November ballot, that is if they had not already elected to do so when primary applications were sent out in July. Applications are pre-addressed to your local election office and postage is paid for.

What are the ballot questions for the November election?

If you for some reason did not receive an application, or you need a new one, an application can be downloaded or printed from the Secretary of State’s website . You can also write a signed letter to your local election office to apply for a ballot.

As of Tuesday, the Secretary of State has received 922,000 vote by mail applications.

“In the meanwhile, we are now distributing ballots to communities who in turn will send them to the voters. So voters should be starting to receive their ballots soon. The election is exactly five weeks from today,” said Galvin.

The application deadline is Tuesday, November 1st. You can return your ballot by mailing it back using the envelope provided, hand delivering it to your local elections office, dropping it off at an early voting location during early voting hours, or using a local drop box.

Mailed ballots must reach your local election office by 5 p.m. on November 12th. Mailed ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day can only be counted if they are postmarked by November 8th.

Just as a reminder, mail-in ballots cannot be returned at a polling place on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says

BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Early Voting#Local Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

LOOK: Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts

It's that spooky of time of the year. Perfect time for exploring creepy and spooky sites. With Massachusetts being the first home to settlements, it's no surprise ghost towns lurk in the Baystate. Even though these towns were abandoned for decades, there is still plenty of history to explore on your next hike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Don’t fixate on the state’s elite private schools

LOCAL COVERAGE of the latest US News and World Report ranking of US colleges has focused on the fact that 7 Massachusetts schools made the top 50. People have questioned these rankings for years. From a local perspective, they highlight an important question: why do these elite private colleges dominate discussions of higher education here when they educate so few Massachusetts students?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy