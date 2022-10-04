ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

NewsWest 9

Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus

KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday. According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife. No one was injured in...
KERMIT, TX
