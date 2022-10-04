Read full article on original website
Odessa Police Chief talks about ORMC assault on babies and staff
ODESSA, Texas — “In a hospital I can’t recall ever working anything like that," is what Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said about Monday's Odessa Regional Medical Center nursery attack. "It already makes you pause when anyone not even associated with this incident hears about it,...
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Man sentenced to 60 years for aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest. Roberto Franco's sentence was enhanced because of four prior felony convictions. According to prior reporting by NewsWest 9,...
Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus
KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday. According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife. No one was injured in...
Nimitz 6th grader charged after making threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A sixth grade student from Nimitz Middle School was arrested Thursday after making a threat, Ector County ISD said in a news release. The student reportedly said he was going to “shoot up the school”. ECISD said the boy has been charged with the class A misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of […]
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
18-year-old accused of assaulting girlfriend ‘constantly’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Dylan Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of W 13th Street to investigate […]
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
'They deserve answers': Jasmine Melendez's family files wrongful death lawsuit
HOUSTON, Texas — The family of Jasmine Melendez, the 15-year-old girl who died back in October 2020, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after they say they have not received answers about her death. Melendez, remembered as a star player on the Midland High softball team, died just before...
2 teens accused of breaking into vehicles
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two more Odessa teens were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into vehicles. Alejandro Henderson, 17, has been charged with three counts of auto burglary. A 15-year-old, who was not identified by police, was also arrested in connection with the three break-ins. According to […]
National Night Out celebrated in West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.
Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
cbs7.com
Odessa man sentenced to 60 years after hitting a police officer with his vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that Roberto Franco has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Evading Arrest. According to the District Attorney’s office, Franco’s sentence was enhanced due to four prior felony convictions.
cbs7.com
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and two storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday. The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa. The City of Odessa says the fire started in a small abandoned house and spread to the trailer...
Odessa woman helps Latina women break boundaries with Latina Entrepreneur Academy
ODESSA, Texas — Lissett Tercero’s business went from serving her food from a food truck to serving it from a restaurant, and she owes much of that success to one woman. “It was awesome," Tercero said. "Being able to actually, you know, call her up and tell her ‘Hey, how do I do this?’”
MCSO deputy involved in shooting of teen no billed by grand jury
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland County Sheriff's Deputy has been no billed by a grand jury for shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson for the department. A "no bill" means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case...
Expert discusses process to test for fentanyl in overdose patients
MIDLAND, Texas — With the current opioid crisis affecting not just the Midland and Odessa area, but all of West Texas, many are wondering how our first responders are responding. So far, there have been just two fentanyl seizures by Midland first responders between Jan. 1 and Sept. 22...
Nursery intruder says ‘die’ as he chokes, shakes newborn, affidavit says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday evening, the Odessa Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly broke into the newborn nursery at Odessa Regional Medical Center and assaulted two infants along with a group of medical staff trying to help the babies. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about the events that led to […]
Midland ISD seeking community feedback in superintendent search
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is looking for its next superintendent, and it's asking the public for help. The district has opened a survey to allow citizens to share feedback on the search and hiring process. The job application will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the...
