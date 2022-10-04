Read full article on original website
texomashomepage.com
That’s not sap all over your car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
Nightmare on Main Street is Ready to Give You a Scare this October in Vernon
October is the best month of the year because we get awesome haunted houses. Over in Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is ready to terrify you. So many great Halloween activities are taking place across Texoma right now. If you want to make the trip over to Vernon, Nightmare on Main Street is open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the rest of the month. Since Halloween falls on a Monday this year. That final weekend in October, they will be open four straight days so you can enjoy a fright on Halloween night.
newschannel6now.com
Nonprofits gather for Texoma Gives wrap-up
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After almost a month since Texoma Gives, nonprofits and organizers were finally able to come together to celebrate the outcome of this year’s event. On Sept. 8, more than $2 million was raised through the biggest fundraising event in Texoma. It’s an event hosted...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
kswo.com
LPS Foundation giving away truck to raise money
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a new Chevrolet pickup donated by Classic Chevrolet. Officials are selling 2,500 tickets for $50 each for the truck which is valued at $48,000. The drawing will be held on November 28th. If you are interested...
texomashomepage.com
Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
kswo.com
Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow. Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple...
kswo.com
CCHD holding free community baby shower for mothers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department is throwing a baby shower for new and expectant mothers. Moms will be thrown an educational baby shower for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 15 at the Lawton City Plaza, formerly Central Mall. The free community baby...
olneyenterprise.com
City hikes rent, passes new rules for lake lots
The City Council sharply hiked the annual lease rates at Lake Olney and Lake Cooper to pay for code enforcement, improvements, and police patrols but allowed owners of lakefront property to stay in their unpermitted homes or to sell them to new tenants if they don’t want to sign new leases on Jan. 1.
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
livelifebehappytravel.com
Oklahoma's Holy City
The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
texomashomepage.com
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
texomashomepage.com
Above-average rain chances return to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
newschannel6now.com
Cinemark invites horror fans to Halloween movie marathon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cinemark is inviting horror movie lovers to get into the Halloween spirit with a multi-day event showcasing several iconic Halloween films. Fan-favorite installments will be playing throughout the week, all leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, on Thursday, Oct. 13.
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
kswo.com
Many community pharmacies are leaving Tricare network
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Military families who use community pharmacies will soon need to check if their pharmacy is still in the Tricare insurance network. According to the Military Officers Association of America, nearly 15,000 community pharmacies are leaving the Tricare network. This will affect about 4% of the Tricare-eligible...
newschannel6now.com
CHC outreach director speaks to state lawmakers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here’s some exciting news for the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls. David Preston, the Community Healthcare Center’s director of marketing and outreach, was invited to speak before state lawmakers in Austin on Tuesday. There is a huge problem statewide when it comes...
