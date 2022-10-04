Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 forward Derik Queen addresses IU visit, reclass, next steps in national report
Class of 2024 5-star big man Derik Queen says he had a good visit at Indiana a week ago, but his recruitment seems to be broadening, and staying on the longer track. In a report by national 247Sports analyst Travis Branham on Tuesday, Queen spoke briefly about his Indiana visit.
WANE-TV
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Victim identified in Purdue University overnight murder, roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a homicide inside a dorm room at Purdue University that has left one student dead and another in custody. According to our CBS/FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, police received a phone call from the suspect reporting the incident around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday.
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Fox 59
Community minded Franklin cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
beckersasc.com
Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to add $28M facility with ASC
Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning construction on a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC and a hip and knee orthopedic clinic, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Oct. 6. The facility will be in Noblesville, Ind., in a 200-acre innovation district. The ASC will contain...
multihousingnews.com
Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis
Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
95.3 MNC
Temperatures expected to drop in Indiana
Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will...
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
PUPD chief: 'I believe this was unprovoked and senseless'
Purdue police have identified the suspect in a homicide of a fellow student in a residence hall overnight as 22-year-old junior in cybersecurity Ji "Jimmy" Min Sha from Korea. Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters Wednesday morning near McCutcheon Residence Hall that investigators are not certain of a motive but "I believe this was unprovoked and senseless."
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
korncountry.com
Update: S.R. 11 open after serious crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: S.R. 11 is now back open again as of 10:40 a.m., per the Columbus Police Department (CPD). ORGINIAL: S.R. 11 between Spear Road (near the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds) and the new overpass is currently closed to due to a car crash. The circumstances of the...
abc17news.com
Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis. She didn’t say how Chheda was killed, but the Tippecanoe County coroner’s office is expected to release preliminary autopsy results later Wednesday. Wiete says Ji Min Sha called police at around 12:45 a.m. “alerting us to the death of his roommate” in their dorm room. She says investigators don’t know why Chheda was killed, but she thinks it was “unprovoked and senseless.”
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
Reactions from across the city after nine shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
