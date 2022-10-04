ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WANE-TV

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Fox 59

Community minded Franklin cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
beckersasc.com

Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to add $28M facility with ASC

Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning construction on a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC and a hip and knee orthopedic clinic, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Oct. 6. The facility will be in Noblesville, Ind., in a 200-acre innovation district. The ASC will contain...
multihousingnews.com

Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis

Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
95.3 MNC

Temperatures expected to drop in Indiana

Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will...
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
The Exponent

PUPD chief: 'I believe this was unprovoked and senseless'

Purdue police have identified the suspect in a homicide of a fellow student in a residence hall overnight as 22-year-old junior in cybersecurity Ji "Jimmy" Min Sha from Korea. Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters Wednesday morning near McCutcheon Residence Hall that investigators are not certain of a motive but "I believe this was unprovoked and senseless."
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
korncountry.com

Update: S.R. 11 open after serious crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: S.R. 11 is now back open again as of 10:40 a.m., per the Columbus Police Department (CPD). ORGINIAL: S.R. 11 between Spear Road (near the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds) and the new overpass is currently closed to due to a car crash. The circumstances of the...
abc17news.com

Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis. She didn’t say how Chheda was killed, but the Tippecanoe County coroner’s office is expected to release preliminary autopsy results later Wednesday. Wiete says Ji Min Sha called police at around 12:45 a.m. “alerting us to the death of his roommate” in their dorm room. She says investigators don’t know why Chheda was killed, but she thinks it was “unprovoked and senseless.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

