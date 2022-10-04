Read full article on original website
State DOJ issues its own warning on voter intimidation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the U.S. Department of Justice discussed physical security during the upcoming mid-term elections, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice issued its own warning against trying to intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process. “If you intimidate somebody in a way that impacts their...
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known is illegal.
wpr.org
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issues warnings about voter intimidation
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The November midterm election is a month away and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is reminding people voter intimidation is illegal. When voters head to the polls, most want to cast their ballots and head home. “Wisconsinites should feel very comfortable going to their polling...
Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
nbc15.com
Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled DOJ positions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney joined area sheriffs Wednesday to speak on the issue of unfilled Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) positions. Toney and sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties gathered outside of the Risser Justice Center to give their perspectives on...
Toney again takes aim at Kaul over DCI agent staffing
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney on Wednesday demanded his Democratic opponent release information on staffing levels within the Division of Criminal Investigation, accusing the sitting Attorney General of failing to properly staff the agency. Toney, along with the sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties, held...
spectrumnews1.com
Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions
WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Nov. 8 general election. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson Unveils Abortion Referendum Question For Wisconsin Voters
Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his proposed referendum on abortion is simple. Johnson, late Tuesday, released his suggestion for a ballot question that would allow voters in the state to decide on a new abortion law. “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the...
nbc15.com
Rally on the Runway
Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled DOJ positions. According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, agencies across the state don’t have adequate resources. Rape Crisis Center provides resources following Madison stranger sexual assault. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a recently reported sexual assault...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin lawmakers excuse themselves from abortion law debate
Since the Supreme Court decision, there have been many serious and difficult decisions about abortion. Moms have talked to their daughters, women have talked to their doctors, others have taken part in rallies. In Kansas, voters got to have a direct say on the matter when they rejected a measure that would have allowed that state’s legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortions outright. Michigan voters will decide in November if the state’s constitution should protect the right to a legal abortion. But in Wisconsin, abortion is not being talked about by our lawmakers. When Governor Evers called lawmakers into a special session to discuss abortion, they refused to do so and ended the meeting. They did the same yesterday when they were ordered into a special session to discuss changing Wisconsin’s constitution. The whole meeting lasted fifteen seconds. No action was taken, other than holding a sham meeting. Why can’t we even talk about Wisconsin’s abortion laws that haven’t been updated in more than 170 years? Especially when polls repeatedly show the public backing a woman’s right to abortion. Other states are taking matters into their own hands, as the Supreme Court suggested they do. Wisconsin lawmakers prefer to continue to stick their heads in the sand.
tonemadison.com
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else
Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
fortatkinsononline.com
Assembly District 31 candidates respond to questionnaire
A fall general election will be held Nov. 8. Residents within Wisconsin Assembly District 31 will find two names on the ballot: Democrat Brienne Brown and Republican Ellen Schutt. In April, Wisconsin underwent a redistricting process which changed the boundaries of some legislative districts. Redistricting is a process that occurs...
wortfm.org
Special Session on Ballot Initiatives Lasts 15 Seconds in State Senate
The state Senate met for all of 15 seconds today for a special session to debate bringing binding ballot initiatives to Wisconsin. The session was called by Governor Tony Evers last month as a way to let Wisconsinites themselves decide on whether or not to bring abortion access back to Wisconsin.
Wis. Republicans quickly adjourn special session on abortion without discussion
Republican state lawmakers were defiant Tuesday in taking only seconds to gavel in and gavel out of a special session on abortion that was ordered by Governor Tony Evers.
wizmnews.com
Republican-led Legislature gavels in-out of another Wisconsin Gov. Evers special session
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature took mere seconds Tuesday to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, even as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voiced support for letting the people decide the issue.
Wisconsin GOP gavels in, gavels out special session on abortion
The Wisconsin Senate convened for all of 15 seconds, to gavel in and adjourn, the special session called by Evers to pass a constitutional amendment.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State and federal officials are teaming up to collaborate on investigations to stop robocall scams. The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed a partnership Tuesday that it’s taking part in with the Federal Communications Center, which establishes a formal sharing and cooperation structure to investigate spoofing and scam calls.
