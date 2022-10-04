ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

State DOJ issues its own warning on voter intimidation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the U.S. Department of Justice discussed physical security during the upcoming mid-term elections, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice issued its own warning against trying to intimidate voters or interfere with the voting process. “If you intimidate somebody in a way that impacts their...
Wisconsin Examiner

Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success

This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
spectrumnews1.com

Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions

WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Nov. 8 general election. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson Unveils Abortion Referendum Question For Wisconsin Voters

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his proposed referendum on abortion is simple. Johnson, late Tuesday, released his suggestion for a ballot question that would allow voters in the state to decide on a new abortion law. “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the...
nbc15.com

Rally on the Runway

Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled DOJ positions. According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, agencies across the state don’t have adequate resources. Rape Crisis Center provides resources following Madison stranger sexual assault. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a recently reported sexual assault...
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers excuse themselves from abortion law debate

Since the Supreme Court decision, there have been many serious and difficult decisions about abortion. Moms have talked to their daughters, women have talked to their doctors, others have taken part in rallies. In Kansas, voters got to have a direct say on the matter when they rejected a measure that would have allowed that state’s legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortions outright. Michigan voters will decide in November if the state’s constitution should protect the right to a legal abortion. But in Wisconsin, abortion is not being talked about by our lawmakers. When Governor Evers called lawmakers into a special session to discuss abortion, they refused to do so and ended the meeting. They did the same yesterday when they were ordered into a special session to discuss changing Wisconsin’s constitution. The whole meeting lasted fifteen seconds. No action was taken, other than holding a sham meeting. Why can’t we even talk about Wisconsin’s abortion laws that haven’t been updated in more than 170 years? Especially when polls repeatedly show the public backing a woman’s right to abortion. Other states are taking matters into their own hands, as the Supreme Court suggested they do. Wisconsin lawmakers prefer to continue to stick their heads in the sand.
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
fortatkinsononline.com

Assembly District 31 candidates respond to questionnaire

A fall general election will be held Nov. 8. Residents within Wisconsin Assembly District 31 will find two names on the ballot: Democrat Brienne Brown and Republican Ellen Schutt. In April, Wisconsin underwent a redistricting process which changed the boundaries of some legislative districts. Redistricting is a process that occurs...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State and federal officials are teaming up to collaborate on investigations to stop robocall scams. The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed a partnership Tuesday that it’s taking part in with the Federal Communications Center, which establishes a formal sharing and cooperation structure to investigate spoofing and scam calls.
