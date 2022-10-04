ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Icon Is Turning This Old Offshore Rescue Ship Into a Futuristic Explorer Yacht

Icon’s newest project is out of this world. The Dutch yard, known for its impressive refits and conversions, just announced that it plans to turn a humble, old offshore rescue ship into a futuristic explorer yacht fit for global expeditions. Project UFO was fittingly presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this week after it was conceived at the same show last year to meet a client’s request for a true, go-anywhere vessel. To that end, UFO will be equipped with a Polar C hull that will allow her to cut through even the iciest waters. She will also be able to operate...
yankodesign.com

This epic sky ring around Burj Khalifa is a sustainable gated community concept

Land is becoming scarce, especially in metropolitan areas where every square meter can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. With nowhere else to go but up, people have been building taller architectures, whether for business or for residence, paving the way for the sun-blocking towers of dystopian science fiction. Before things get worse, however, some visionaries have started to design structures and systems that are almost unbelievable both in their majestic beauty as well as sustainability. One such ambitious proposal wants to encircle the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, with a massive ring high up in the sky that is intended to smash the conventional ideas of gated communities and apartments in a self-sustaining manner.
oceanhomemag.com

Australian Inspiration Elevates a Modern Manhattan Beach Home

How do you turn a Mediterranean, stucco-style three-story in Manhattan Beach into a modern showstopper that would feel as equally at home in coastal California as in Sydney, Australia? Luis Murillo makes it look easy. Taking cues from the wife’s New Zealand roots and the couple’s time together in Australia,...
Harper's Bazaar

Theophilio's Edvin Thompson Is Building a Bridge Between Jamaica and the Rest of the World

Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson has an immense amount of pride for his West Indian roots. The founder's runway collection for spring/summer 2022 was inspired by his first flight on Air Jamaica two decades earlier, and Rastafarian color palettes and Kingston-inspired silhouettes have remained a through line within the brand's designs. Now furthering his mission to close the gap between his home country and the rest of the world, Thompson and his team have teamed up with Luxury Stores at Amazon to give the mega retailer's shoppers the full Theophilio experience.
