Movies

BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ozark star returns to Netflix for thriller movie

Ozark's Jason Bateman is moving behind the camera once again for Netflix thriller Dark Wire. According to Deadline, the Marty Byrde actor has been hired to direct an adaptation of Joseph Cox's upcoming book, which unravels the truth behind how the FBI operated a fake telecom company and became the phone service provider to some of the world's most notorious gangs.
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

First 'Velma' Poster Spells Trouble for Its Leading Lady

It’s been a big week for the brainiest member of Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Incorporated, Velma Dinkley. The character has officially been announced as a card-carrying member of the lesbian community, something that fans have either known or speculated on for a long, long time. That news coincided with the release of a clip for the latest animated installment in the Scooby-Doo universe, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo and now, Velma fans have even more to celebrate. That’s because today, we’re receiving our very first image of the standalone Velma-centered series, aptly titled Velma.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
MOVIES
KAKE TV

Nintendo releases first trailer for 'Super Mario Bros' movie

(KAKE) - The long-awaited trailer for the upcoming 'Super Mario Bros' movie has finally been released. The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and many more. It will release in movie theaters on April 7. 2023. You can watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show

The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Midnight Club’ Is a Teen Horror Show That’s Actually Scary: TV Review

Mike Flanagan has, of late, distinguished himself as one of Netflix’s signature creators and as a generational figure in the horror genre; though his past series for the streamer, including “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” have been of various quality overall and from episode to episode, they’re consistently interesting. His willingness to engage ideas with his scares sets him apart, perhaps more than it should. So it is with “The Midnight Club,” which Flanagan and Leah Fong co-created based on the work of YA novelist Christopher Pike. Here, Iman Benson plays Ilonka, a college-bound high school salutatorian who...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters

DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
MOVIES
CBS News

New "Scooby-Doo" movie portrays Velma as member of LGBTQ+ community

For the first time, "Scooby-Doo's" Velma Dinkley is officially being portrayed as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The iconic character, known for her witty intelligence and catchphrase "Jinkies!," is shown crushing on another female character in a scene from the franchise's latest movie, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" In a...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie

Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
MOVIES

