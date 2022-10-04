Read full article on original website
President Biden attends fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy's home
Before arriving in New Jersey, the president announced he is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”
Ms Cheney, who lost her Republican primary in August, made the remark at American Enterprise Institute’s “Constitution Day” event in Washington, DC. “A member came in and he signed his name on each one of the sheets. And he said under his breath, the things we do for the orange Jesus,” the US representative recalled.
George W. Bush injects his anti-Trump energy into Colorado's Senate race by fundraising with GOP hopeful Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is stumping for the Colorado Senate hopeful Joe O'Dea based on their mutual distaste for scandal-plagued Donald Trump.
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
New Hampshire governor predicts a 'reckoning' this November for the Democratic Party
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu opened up about the future of the Republican Party and issues most Americans care about ahead of the November midterm elections on Saturday's "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade." CHRIS SUNUNU: All across this country, people care and they vote on kitchen table issues: inflation, energy,...
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Jen Psaki in MSNBC debut says Trump ‘energizing’ Democrats ahead of midterms
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in her debut as an MSNBC commentator said former President Trump is “energizing” Democratic voters ahead of the November midterm elections. Psaki, the former face of the Biden White House who left the administration in May, made her first appearance as...
New Hampshire House primary emerges as GOP proxy war
One of the last Republican House primaries of the midterm cycle has emerged as a proxy battle between House GOP leaders and factions of the Republican party. Candidates vying to face vulnerable Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District are jockeying over how Trumpy and conservative they are, as millions of outside dollars are being poured into the race and attacks have gotten personal in the run-up to the Tuesday primary.
Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he'll run in 2024.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Democrats’ midterm troubles in Nevada could mirror nationwide issues as economy bolsters GOP: New York Times
The New York Times reported that issues the Democratic Party faces in Nevada is a ‘microcosm’ of nationwide problems as the struggling economy helps Republicans.
Pressure mounts on Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senate race tightens
Democratic nominee John Fetterman is facing new pressure amid signs the Pennsylvania Senate race is tightening a little more than a month before Election Day. Two new polls this week have shown Fetterman’s lead over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz shrinking, a development that comes as he faces growing scrutiny over his health, Republicans attack him on his law enforcement record as lieutenant governor and Oz racks up some notable endorsements.
Five progressives who could be the next Sanders or Warren
Progressives love Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). But they are increasingly realizing the two senators, who are 81 and 73 years old, aren’t going to be their leaders forever. That’s intensified debates within the left about who might be the best faces to succeed them.
Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.
In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor's office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he's advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman's four years in office, however, offer a different...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month's critical midterm elections.Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is expected to hold out the company's plans as part of what the White House says is a manufacturing “boom” spurred by this summer's passage of a $ 280 billion legislative package intended to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and scientific research.Democrats facing tough midterms races have largely...
Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice
If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.Consider his recent handling of Hurricane Ian as a prime example of how DeSantis walked this tightrope brilliantly.“What’s really striking to me, in part, about DeSantis’ response is that he is really leaning into the bureaucratic administrative bit of this,...
Harvard Crimson
At Harvard IOP Forum, Gov. Larry Hogan Lays Out a Moderate’s Path to the Presidency
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan outlined a potential path to the White House for a moderate Republican candidate in 2024 at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Wednesday — but offered little insight into his own political ambitions. Hogan’s appearance at the IOP comes as he is reportedly weighing...
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall in Hudson, he said he doesn’t know what happened.“I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information,” Bolduc said in response to a voter's question....
