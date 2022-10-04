ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
The Hill

New Hampshire House primary emerges as GOP proxy war

One of the last Republican House primaries of the midterm cycle has emerged as a proxy battle between House GOP leaders and factions of the Republican party. Candidates vying to face vulnerable Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District are jockeying over how Trumpy and conservative they are, as millions of outside dollars are being poured into the race and attacks have gotten personal in the run-up to the Tuesday primary.
The Hill

Pressure mounts on Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senate race tightens

Democratic nominee John Fetterman is facing new pressure amid signs the Pennsylvania Senate race is tightening a little more than a month before Election Day. Two new polls this week have shown Fetterman’s lead over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz shrinking, a development that comes as he faces growing scrutiny over his health, Republicans attack him on his law enforcement record as lieutenant governor and Oz racks up some notable endorsements.
The Independent

Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races

President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month's critical midterm elections.Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is expected to hold out the company's plans as part of what the White House says is a manufacturing “boom” spurred by this summer's passage of a $ 280 billion legislative package intended to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and scientific research.Democrats facing tough midterms races have largely...
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice

If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.Consider his recent handling of Hurricane Ian as a prime example of how DeSantis walked this tightrope brilliantly.“What’s really striking to me, in part, about DeSantis’ response is that he is really leaning into the bureaucratic administrative bit of this,...
The Independent

Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall in Hudson, he said he doesn’t know what happened.“I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information,” Bolduc said in response to a voter's question....
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

