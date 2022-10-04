Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles
The recent Steam Next Fest reminded us that there are a lot of great games on PC that you may not find on consoles anytime soon, so we’re giving these games a highlight during this month’s version of our Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles for the month of July. Here […] The post Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
All Pokemon revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the 9th generation Pokemon games. Just like every other region and generation, new species of Pokemon will debut in this game. With that being said, here are all the new and returning Pokemon revealed in Scarlet and Violet so far. New Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet […] The post All Pokemon revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch
While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kamiwaza Way of the Thief Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story
Kamiwaza was a game made back in 2006 that never really saw a release in the west. Now, 16 years later, we can finally experience being a master thief in 1800s Japan. Keep reading to learn more about Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, its release date, gameplay, and story. Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief Release […] The post Kamiwaza Way of the Thief Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mario movie trailer released, features Mario and Bowser’s voice
When the voice actors for the Super Mario Bros. movie were announced back in 2021, people understandably had mixed reactions about the casting. Now, a year later, we received our first teaser for the movie, and mixed reactions remain. Keep reading to learn more about the Super Mario Bros. movie trailer, as well as how […] The post Mario movie trailer released, features Mario and Bowser’s voice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.
epicstream.com
Bleach Anime Gets New Coca-Cola Flavor to Celebrate The Premiere of Thousand-Year Blood War
In just a few days, the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will premiere, and fans are looking forward to watch the shonen's major anime comeback. The new Bleach anime will adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's popular manga series, which will see Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reaper allies battle Yhwach and his powerful Quincy army.
IGN
See the Vintage Star Wars Figures That Never Were | New York Comic-Con 2022
Many Star Wars colelctors still have a soft spot for Kenner's original line of Star Wars figures from the late '70s and early '80s. But while that line covered most of the major characters from the Original Trilogy, there are countless heroes and villains who didn't come around until long after that line ended. But thanks to Diamond Select Toys, we now know how icons like Din Djarin and Grand Admiral Thrawn would have looked like as vintage action figures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Ones: First Look at Brian Michael Bendis' Next Super Team Comic (Exclusive)
Brian Michael Bendis will soon return to the world of superheroes with his next offering from Dark Horse Comics: The Ones, a comedic take on the fabled "one savior" from each mythology. Bendis is joined by rising star Jacob Edgar and ComicBook.com has an exclusive sneak peek at the title's first issue.
techunwrapped.com
Adidas and Marvel launch new sneakers x Black Panther
The premiere is imminent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will take place on November 11 and has aroused the greatest expectation among Marvel fans. Not because the first was a complete success that easily exceeded 1,000 million in collections, but to see what tribute and dedication Chadwick Boseman will takewho died in 2020, in the return of the superhero who raised him to the top of the very UCM.
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 Release Date, Spoilers, Where to Read & More Updates
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the popular monthly shonen series by creator Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto, returns with a new chapter in October 2022. After Chapter 73, titled A Special Mission, featured Shikimaru explaining the current situation to the members of Team 7 and Sumire, fans are wondering what will happen next to the shinobis of Konoha and the powerful villains they'll be up against.
411mania.com
Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode
Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV, and co-creator Evan Husney has revealed how many episodes from the first season are completed, as well as plans for a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Husney and Jason Eisener were guests on The Sessions with Renée Paquette and talked about the show, as well as giving an update on Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE・
Elle Fanning to star in the next Hideo Kojima Game
A cryptic update to the Kojima Productions site confirms that the next Hideo Kojima game will star Maleficent actress Elle Fanning. The image, the link, as well as a welcome message was tweeted out by video game journalist and host Geoff Keighley late last night. The links for these were found via a QR code printed on a standee at PAX Australia.
murphysmultiverse.com
20th Century Studios Options ‘Night of the Ghoul’
20th Century Studios has optioned the rights to Night of the Ghoul, the comic series hailing from author Scott Snyder and illustrator Francesco Francavilla. The six-issue series was initially released as a Comixology original, with the first five issues available now through Amazon and Comixology, but will soon be available in print courtesy of Darkhorse Comics. Rob Savage, who directed Host, is on board to direct with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen set to produce.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Transformers to Face Unicron in ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Movie
We’ve long speculated on who might be the next foe in Transformers‘ latest cinematic release. As the franchise moves away from Michael Bay‘s time with the characters, it’s starting to embrace more elements from the original animated series. The upcoming entry by Steven Caple Jr. will introduce the world to elements from the Beast Wars storyline and act as a sequel to Bumblebee. If a new rumor is to believed, we might also know how exactly they will be facing.
When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stream on Disney Plus?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next and final MCU movie of the year, hitting theaters on November 11th. But, like all other Marvel movies, Black Panther 2 will also be available exclusively on the Disney Plus streaming service after its theatrical run. Disney has not yet announced the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney Plus release date, and we’re several weeks from that announcement. But we already have an idea of what to expect.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0