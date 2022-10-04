ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesson, MS

Cobras bite junior high Bulldogs, 30-8

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin County Middle School eighth grade football team came up short against visiting Wesson on Monday, Oct. 3, falling to the Cobras, 30-8. The junior high Bulldogs rushed for 135 yards on 25 carries and gained 18 yards through the air on a 4-7-1 passing effort in the contest. Jakory Brown led the way for FC with 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown while Elvia Brown rushed four times for six yards. Jayden Watson had one tote for nine yards and quarterback Charlie Herring rushed three times for a yard. Herring was 4-6-1 in throwing the football and connected twice with Jakory Brown for 12 yards, and once each with Watson for three yards and Albert Hunt for two yards. Jakory Brown attempted a half-back pass in the game to Jerryian Anderson, but the effort fell incomplete. Wesson rushed the football 16 times for 303 yards and went 0-2-0 passing against FCMS. The Cobras also had three fumbles in the game with all of them resulting in turnovers to the Dawgs. The teams traded blows early with Wesson getting on the scoreboard first with a four-play, 70-yard drive capped by a 58-yard run to the end zone with 1:10 left to play in the first quarter. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but Wesson moved out to a 6-0 advantage. FC answered with a five-play series that went 67 yards, but stalled on the Wesson 3 yard line as the Cobras’ defense stiffened at the goal line. The Dawgs ultimately turned the ball over on downs deep inside Wesson territory, and a subsequent fumble on the Cobras’ first snap gave Franklin County the ball back near the 5 yard line. Brown took the handoff and plunged his way in for FC’s lone score of the night with 4:59 remaining in the first half. Elvia Brown ran in the two point conversion to give the Bulldogs a two-point lead, 8-6. On its next drive, Wesson used a sweep to wrap up a two-play drive with a 66-yard touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion pass to retake the lead, 14-8. The Cobras, following the interception of an FC pass attempt, would score again as time expired in the first half on a 95-yard run from scrimmage. The successful two-point conversion boosted Wesson’s lead to 22-8. The visiting team scored on a less-than-five-minute drive to start the second half — a series boosted by an offside penalty and questionable pass interference infraction against the Bulldogs. The seven-play series ended on a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:07 showing on the clock in the third quarter. The Cobras punched in another two-point conversion to take the 30-8 win. Defensively for FCMS, Elvia Brown led the way with five tackles while T.K. Martin, Michael Collins and Daquarrius Humphrey had three take-downs each. Eric Thompson and Charles Day recorded two tackles apiece with Watson, Centrez White, Jakory Brown and David Lee Smith with one each. Martin and Smith and played key roles in FC getting two of Wesson’s three fumbles in the game. Franklin County’s eighth graders are set to return to action on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when they will host Tylertown beginning at 5:30 p.m.

