Varsity Lady Dawgs claim 7-3A No. 2 seed in volleyball

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team closed out its 2022 district competition on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with a three-sets win over visiting Hazlehurst, 25-20, 25-5 and 25-17, and celebrated the contributions of six upperclassmen during “Senior Night” festivities. In the initial set, the Lady Bulldogs were led by seniors Niyla Wright and Amberly Wallace, who both contributed five service points each. Wright was also credited with an ace in the set. Senior Gabrielle O’Quinn added two points for FC while senior Karlee Wallace and teammate Kennedy Washington both tacked on one point apiece. Hazlehurst was held to five service points to start the match with the remainder of its 20 points coming off turnovers. The Lady Dawgs then went on to limit the Lady Indians to another five points in the second set — with none of those being service scores. Offensively, senior Ja’Kya Brown paced her squad with a team-high seven service points with Sadye Scott coming on to record four. Karlee Wallace and Wright finished with three offensive points and Washington had two in the set. The third set saw Karlee Wallace and Wright help seal the victory with both contributing four service points each with the former also recording back-to-back aces midway through the frame. Amberly Wallace and Washington chipped in two apiece with the latter also picking up an ace, and Scott was credited with one point. Hazlehurst, again, mustered five service points in the final set with 12 of their 17 coming off turnovers. This marked the second win over the Lady Indians during the current volleyball season as FC upended Hazlehurst back on Tuesday, Aug. 30 by margins of 25-5, 25-14 and 25-12. Prior to the start of Tuesday’s game, friends, family members and coaches honored FC’s senior players in the lineup, including Brown, Maddie Moak, O’Quinn, Amberly Wallace, Karlee Wallace and Wright. The Lady Bulldogs were slated to travel to Warren Central on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to conclude their regular volleyball season. Results from that contest were not available at press deadline and will appear in next week’s edition of The Franklin Advocate. Class 3A playoff action is tentatively slated to begin on Saturday, Oct. 8. • • • JUNIOR VARSITY Franklin County JV volleyball team took its second win of the season over the visiting Hazlehurst Lady Indians on Tuesday, Sept. 27 by claiming straight-set 25-9 and 25-23 victories. In the first set, Gre’Yonne Queen dominated for the Lady Bulldogs with nine-straight service points and an ace with Katherine Romero chipping in five and Lauren McCaa having four en route to the win. Defensively, the Lady Dawgs limited Hazlehurst to three service points in that initial frame. The final set was a lot closer — primarily due to 12 service points and 11 turnover points collected by the Lady Indians. For FC, McCaa and Makayla Bonds led with four service points apiece with McCaa credited with an ace. Bradi Wallace and Sophia Miller went on to tack on three service points each for Franklin and Romero wound up with one. The JV Lady Dawgs previously defeated Hazlehurst by margins of 25-22, 25-22 and 15-6, on Tuesday, Aug. 30.