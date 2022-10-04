Jan. 10, 1947 - Sept. 24, 2022 Graveside funeral services for Thomas Clyde Hancock Sr., 75, were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin County with the Rev. Collin Trisler officiating. He was born to Hurschel Hancock and Lorene Lewis Hancock on Jan. 10, 1947, in Brookhaven, and passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., with his loving family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Hurschel Fay Hancock. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Peggy Hancock; his sons, Thomas Hancock Jr., and his wife, Brenda, of Jonesville, La., Thaddeus Hancock and his wife, Melissa, of Oxford, and Travis Hancock and his wife, Amanda, of Brandon; his seven grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.