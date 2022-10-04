ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘Croctober’: Crocs celebrating 20 years with giveaways

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNjz4_0iM1oPyw00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Croctober” is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The shoe line is giving away a free pair to Crocs Club members every day through Friday, with entries accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Ybor City dispensary first in US to sell ‘magic mushrooms’

Crocs asks fans to opt-in to emails to join the Crocs club to be eligible.

“If you don’t win on day 1, re-enter on day 2 (and on) for better and better chances,” the website said.

Winners will be notified by email within 12 hours of the day’s drawing closing.

“Check back all month long for surprises, giveaways, deals, and a BIG 20th Anniversary Croc Day Party on Croctober 23rd that will get your FOMO going, so don’t miss it,” the Crocs website said .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts

October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Ybor City, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
thatssotampa.com

13 Ugly Men announce a wild Halloween costume party at The Cuban Club

It’s officially spooky season, and there’s a autumnal chill in the air in the city of Tampa. It feels like the perfect time to get that Halloween costume together. If you’re looking for a worthwhile excuse to rock a hauntingly fantastic costume, then be sure to get your tickets to the 13 Ugly Men Halloween Party on October 22 at The Cuban Club in Historic Ybor City. This event has been one of the organization’s biggest parties for decades, and it raises money and awareness for local benefitting charities.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money has opened. The Rental and Move-in Assistance Program (RMAP) provides Tampa residents with money for security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and/or an ongoing monthly rental subsidy, according to the city’s website. The city has allocated $6 million in funds for the program for 2023. Households can get assistance for up to a year. The average award amount is around $10,000.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Mushrooms#Crocs Club#Nexstar Media Inc
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Breakfast is Calling – Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Buns in Tampa

Nothing screams delicious and enjoyable breakfast like cinnamon buns on the table. This spiral-shaped goodness is undoubtedly a sweet, fluffy, and decadent food item that makes every foodie’s heart melt. It even tastes better when topped with crunchy bits such as pecans and bacon fragments. Feeling hungry for cinnamon...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
ospreyobserver.com

Tailgate Taste Fest Comes To Curtis Hixon In Tampa

Sports fans from all over Tampa Bay will rejoice when Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest comes to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa on Saturday, October 15 from 3-10:30 p.m. Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest started as a late summer event to celebrate the kickoff to football season.
TAMPA, FL
Maxim

This Classic Tampa Steakhouse Boasts One Of America’s Greatest Wine Cellars

Florida’s Bern’s Steakhouse has built a wine list that is truly mind-boggling. I had heard rumors about Bern’s Steak House in Tampa for years from my wine drug-dealer buddies. Those guys you turn to when you need something extra special, unobtanium. The sort of wines you mostly read about but never see. “Old & Rare” as it were.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Bring on the boos, in Brooksville

Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy