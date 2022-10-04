Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Street-Ready Black/Gum Appears On The New Balance 550
Steven Smith’s New Balance 550 continues to form an important part in the world of sneakers 33 years after it debuted. Recently, the made-for-basketball creation emerged in a compelling black and gum brown outfit perfect for fall. The upper indulges in the darker of the two aforementioned tones, presenting...
Hypebae
Vault by Vans Collaborates With Ukranian Brand TTSWTRS
Vault by Vans has teamed up with Ukranian brand TTSWTRS, presenting a nostalgic four-piece footwear collection. The OG Sk8-Hi LX sneaker is reminiscent of rebellious “Teenage Dirtbag” days, offering a peach-hued puffy silhouette with a gritty skull on the exterior. The OG Style 24 NTC LX calls to mind the excitement of getting your first tattoo, delivering a heavily illustrated light pink style.
sneakernews.com
adidas Crafts One-Of-A-Kind Sambas Inspired By Iconic Mexico Football Federation Jerseys
Thanks to both a cosign from Bella Hadid and the collaborative efforts of designer Wales Bonner, the adidas Samba has very quickly become one of the defining shoes of 2022. And while it may spend more time in SoHo than on the field, the silhouette is still a football staple at its core. It’s these roots that the Three Stripes are paying homage to with their latest endeavor, which lenses the classic through the Mexico Football Federation’s iconic jerseys.
sneakernews.com
A Fall-Friendly Burgundy Coats The Nike Air Presto
The Swooshes “t-shirt for your feet” has been selectively favoring fall-friendly propositions over the past few weeks after embarking on a collection of titularly hued offerings fit for the summer months. Introducing a dominant “Team Red” construction, the latest Nike Air Presto harkens its welcoming of muted hues.
sneakernews.com
Nike Stacks Swooshes For Their Latest 40th Anniversary Air Force 1
The Air Force 1‘s year-long celebration is beginning to wind down to a close. And to ensure an exciting and memorable 40th, Nike has clothed the Bruce Kilgore-designed classic in a drove of new make-up. Its anniversary-themed collection, too, has welcomed many a new addition, including but certainly not limited to this deceptively simple colorway.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Boasts A “Reflective Safari” Print
The Air Force 1 has taken the main stage of The Swooshes celebrations regarding anniversary silhouettes throughout 2022, while the Nike Air Max 95, less boastfully, continues to employ a myriad of propositions during its own pronouncement of 25 years. Establishing a new handful of colorways each week, the latest Air Max cushioned model returns to the Safari print of years past.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
sneakernews.com
Bungee Cord Fasteners Lay Claim To The Nike Air Max Plus
Nothing signals the turn of the season more than the appearance of lace toggles throughout various brands lifestyle silhouettes. Having last touched down on the Air Max 90, the Swoosh is choosing to elect its Tuned Air Plus counterpart to be fitted with the fastening closure system. Remaining slightly disparate...
sneakernews.com
Black And Crimson Color In The Nike Air Max 95 “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Max 95 is helping usher in the Fall/Winter with a drove of simple, inline colorways. And for its latest, the silhouette has hidden the “Multi-Swoosh” pattern amidst a range of solid-colored panels. Besides the pops of Crimson, which mark the embroidered Swoosh and adjacent branding,...
sneakernews.com
Stencil Swooshes Appear On This Greyscale Nike Dunk Low
As the Nike Dunk Low continues to top wish-lists everywhere, the silhouette continues to experiment with colorways, collaborators and stories. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged with stencil profile swooshes. Akin to other Nike Sportswear offerings with similar branding, the newly-surfaced pair takes on a greyscale color combination that...
Hypebae
Everything Happening at Converse Right Now
Despite creating one of the world’s most recognizable sneaker silhouettes, Converse has made it its mission not to rely on its classics alone. The brand continues to evolve with designer partnerships and forward-thinking, sustainable silhouettes. Here’s a rundown of everything happening at Converse right now. Baby Keem Joins...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Deldon 1 Joins The Swooshes “Be True” Collection
Four months removed from the celebration of Pride Month in June, The Swoosh is returning to its Be True collection that treated the Nike Cortez and Dunk Low, amongst others, in tribute to October’s LGBTQIA+ History Month. Kicking off the re-run is the first WNBA signature silhouette to surface since 2006 in the Nike Air Deldon 1.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Gets Formal In “Cacao”-Colored Plaid
The Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a slew of experimental styles. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in shades of “Cacao” and plaid patterns. Tumbled leather takes over the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with profile swooshes opting for a pebbled style that contrasts their surroundings in a clean off-white. Labels on the tongue and upper heel panels follow suit, as does the oft-imitated midsole. Hits of brown divvy up the sole unit, forgoing the plaid print that animates the Air Force 1‘s lower heel.
sneakernews.com
A “Gold Velvet” Textile Cascades Across The Latest Jordan Series
The plush fabrication of velvet textiles are all the range as we venture further into Autumn. Jordan Brand’s fashion forward silhouette in the Jordan Series continues to explore with the sleek velour, this time around in a Golden Yellow hue. Sitting atop a thick light cream-colored rubber midsole, the...
sneakernews.com
Springtime Pastels Paint The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Already established in a bevy of disparate associations relating to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design, The Swoosh has paid special care to the female’s collection of offerings throughout the silhouette’s 40th-anniversary celebration. Carrying on the resurgence of its Shadow counterpart, the latest women’s-exclusive Air Force 1 employs a way too early Springtime aesthetic.
