Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units
A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million
"District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones made his initial appearance on October 6, 2022, after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide."
Brown County Inmate Accused of Hiring a Hitman While in Jail
An inmate in the Brown County Jail is now facing more charges after he allegedly hired a hitman. A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy reports that he spoke with an individual who claimed that 27-year-old Oudy Isaac Webber asked him to break a woman’s arms and legs. The would-be...
Couple Arrested in Manitowoc After Stealing from Seven Storage Units
A couple was arrested in Manitowoc yesterday after they allegedly broke into seven storage units. Officers were called to the North Rapids Road Storage Units, located at 55 Albert Drive Tuesday (October 4th) after being contacted by the owner. They supplied surveillance footage that showed a man and woman entering...
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
Daily Arrest Records - October 4, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 4, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Wisconsin Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Transgender Woman
The witness heard a gunshot and Regina Allen “scream out, ‘I’m shot’” A Wisconsin man is accused of killing a transgender woman he met at a gas station. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the killing of Regina Allen, who was known as Mya, on Aug. 29. According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Allen was able to call 911 and speak to an officer and give a description of the shooter before she died. "The victim told [the officer] that she had...
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI
Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
Teen allegedly took 'harmful' pictures, videos of 10 underage girls in Wash. Co.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 17-year-old boy for "harmful" videos and pictures taken of at least 10 underage girls without their consent at a private residence.
Attempted Homicide Trial Delayed In Outagamie County
An attempted homicide trial has been delayed in Outagamie County. The delay was requested by prosecutors but it may mean that suspect Michael Miller could be released on a signature bond. Investigators say Miller stabbed the victim in the next last December. He faces one count of Attempted First-Degree Intentional...
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
Two Wisconsin residents found dead, deputies arrest 27-year-old
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Oconto County residents were found dead Sunday and northeast Wisconsin deputies have arrested a person of interest. According to a release, the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about two people not breathing and with no pulse outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. in the Town of Little Suamico around 9 a.m. on Oct 2.
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
Local D.A. Offers Tips To Protect Yourself Against Crime
October is Crime Prevention Month and Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LeBre had some suggestions when it comes to protecting yourself from becoming a victim. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program this week, Le Bre told host Lee Douglas, the simplest step to take is to “Lock your cars if you have bags or items inside or even just change. Otherwise, people are going to go through them.”
Green Bay Caregiver Service Accused of Refusing Care to HIV Patient, Settles in Court
A Green Bay caregiver organization is being fined for its refusal to provide in-home care to a patient with HIV. This inaction caused Helping Hands Caregivers to be accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities act. Federal prosecutors claim several caregivers in the organization refused to help the patient and...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Hope A. Staab, 25, Fond du Lac, Manufacture/ Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics, Manufacture/ Deliver Amphetamine, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, on each count concurrent, but consecutive to the sentences presently serving, two and one-half (2 1/2) years initial confinement, followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 8) Reimburse Metro Drug Unit $210.00 buy money. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program.
Man Nabbed for 5th OWI in Manitowoc
A man was arrested last Friday for driving under the influence. An officer was parked in the Subway parking lot on Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. when he watched as a Jeep traveling north on South 10th Street, blew through a red light at the intersection with Washington. The officer...
