1966 Chevy Chevelle Is A Nascar Nod

By Elizabeth Puckett
 2 days ago
And it has a few surprises...

Chevy’s Chevelle has become one of the most instantly recognizable names and cars in the entirety of the automotive enthusiast community. Whether you're talking about original classics or handbuilt-resto mods, this incredible Chevrolet muscle car is a true legend within the automotive community. Here’s a great example of that latter type which combines the good looks and styling that made the original so iconic with modern performance inspired by Nascar. Probably unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, this Chevelle will blow your mind with its attention to detail and iconic design.

While you might be tempted to open up the hood of this incredible V8 powered monster, there is something that needs to be addressed first. That, of course, is the set of decals that seem to instantly transform this car into a bonafide NASCAR competitor. In fact you might even remember this car as the weapon of choice of Smokey Yunick who raced in the 1960s and clearly made quite the name for himself. This is a far cry from the original car however as even that hard-core and raw NASCAR build doesn’t compare in terms of performance and handling.

That’s because, as you might’ve already guessed, the Chevelle has one of the biggest and baddest V8 engines that the builder could cram inside of the engine bay. Spinning the rear tires of this racing-inspired Enthusiast vehicle is a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine which is more than enough to beat pretty much anything you could find on the track in the days of Chevelle racing. Rated around 530 hp, the owner of this car exclaims that the Chevelle actually puts out around 550 hp to the wheels. When you combine that with the elegantly designed custom frame and extremely low weight, you get a car that is unbeatable on the street or the track.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

