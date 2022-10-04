ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most foster children only need a temporary placement in a foster home, but there are hundreds who need a more permanent arrangement. And we’re trying to help these kids make connections each week with our Wednesday’s Child segments. 14-year-old Victor is a sports...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend School Board discusses 2022-23 budget

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend School Board met Wednesday night to discuss the 22-23 budget. “We were able to get a 4 percent increase from the state, so pretty happy about that, but it doesn’t really keep up with inflation. So, we had to make some inflation adjustments...We’re also staying with our commitments to the referendum and the things we promised,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, Kareemah Fowler.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

John Mellencamp to perform at Morris Performing Arts Center next summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renowned Hoosier rocker and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be making a stop in South Bend next summer as part of a 76-show tour. The Seymour, Ind., native’s “Live and In Person 2023″ tour will open with two shows in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and 6, 2023. The tour will then crisscross the country for four months before ending in South Bend on June 23 and 24.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our very own Lauren Moss and Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht stopped by the Potawatomi Zoo Wednesday morning, and while they were there, they visited one of the zoo’s newest additions – Thistle, the skunk!. She’s only a few months old, and she’s the new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

South Bend Cubs team up with Marvel to design new logo, uniforms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are coming off their championship win in style!. In partnership with Marvel, the Cubs, along with other minor league teams, are getting special uniforms and logos that will be worn on the field next season!. As part of the “Defenders of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey to enter transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re inching closer to Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas, but the biggest news on Thursday regarding the Fighting Irish had nothing to do with the game itself. During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Marcus Freeman...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One critically hurt in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June. South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn

During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Marcus Freeman announced that senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will redshirt for the remainder of the season and enter the transfer portal. $15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Updated: 3 hours ago. A lot of things...
NEW CARLISLE, IN

