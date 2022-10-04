SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend School Board met Wednesday night to discuss the 22-23 budget. “We were able to get a 4 percent increase from the state, so pretty happy about that, but it doesn’t really keep up with inflation. So, we had to make some inflation adjustments...We’re also staying with our commitments to the referendum and the things we promised,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, Kareemah Fowler.

