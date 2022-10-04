Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most foster children only need a temporary placement in a foster home, but there are hundreds who need a more permanent arrangement. And we’re trying to help these kids make connections each week with our Wednesday’s Child segments. 14-year-old Victor is a sports...
10,000 and counting: Destiny Rescue continues to save children from trafficking
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rotary Club of Goshen is hosting its second annual Freedom Walk to benefit Destiny Rescue’s mission to end child trafficking. The event will happen Saturday at Goshen High School’s Athletic Track from 8 am to 8 pm. Since they began keeping records in...
South Bend School Board discusses 2022-23 budget
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend School Board met Wednesday night to discuss the 22-23 budget. “We were able to get a 4 percent increase from the state, so pretty happy about that, but it doesn’t really keep up with inflation. So, we had to make some inflation adjustments...We’re also staying with our commitments to the referendum and the things we promised,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, Kareemah Fowler.
Lauren Moss & Matt Engelbrecht feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back on April 1, you may remember we had our 4 p.m. show live from the Potawatomi Zoo on its opening day. We showcased the new giraffe exhibit. The tall guys took a little time to adjust to their new home in South Bend, but now they’re thriving!
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
Parents voice concerns over allegations against Penn HS volleyball coach
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Parents are voicing their concerns after a video allegedly showed Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlak yanking a student back by her jersey during a game. 16 News Now reached out to the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation to find out what they’re doing in response to...
Notre Dame receives $4M grant for children's suicide prevention research
A little over $600,000 is going to schools – or school districts – in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Police K9 Luna retiring from service. Sheriff Bill Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee with a recognition plaque.
John Mellencamp to perform at Morris Performing Arts Center next summer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renowned Hoosier rocker and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be making a stop in South Bend next summer as part of a 76-show tour. The Seymour, Ind., native’s “Live and In Person 2023″ tour will open with two shows in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and 6, 2023. The tour will then crisscross the country for four months before ending in South Bend on June 23 and 24.
Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our very own Lauren Moss and Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht stopped by the Potawatomi Zoo Wednesday morning, and while they were there, they visited one of the zoo’s newest additions – Thistle, the skunk!. She’s only a few months old, and she’s the new...
Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
Benton Harbor to mark 90 percent completion of underground lead pipe removal with resource and opportunity fair
BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor’s fifth Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair will offer a lot to residents. The fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center. The...
$15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A $15 million quality of place project is expected to break ground next spring in Elkhart. Plans to expand Wellfield Botanic Gardens are in line to receive a $1.2 million READI grant from the State of Indiana. A lot of things are growing at Wellfield besides...
South Bend Cubs team up with Marvel to design new logo, uniforms
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are coming off their championship win in style!. In partnership with Marvel, the Cubs, along with other minor league teams, are getting special uniforms and logos that will be worn on the field next season!. As part of the “Defenders of...
2 Michigan City High School students arrested in alleged bomb threat prank
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bomb threat against Michigan City High School was determined to be a hoax. Police say a prank between two students created a scare after being posted on social media. A school resource officer worked with Michigan City Area Schools to identify the 14-year-old and...
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey to enter transfer portal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re inching closer to Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas, but the biggest news on Thursday regarding the Fighting Irish had nothing to do with the game itself. During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Marcus Freeman...
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
One critically hurt in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June. South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.
New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
