College Sports

Joe Who? Everyone in Rhode Island knows Johnston Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla, the kid from Johnston, introduced as the Celtics interim head coach. This was earlier this week up at the Red Auerbach Center, the Boston Celtics’ gleaming new basketball practice facility that sits a 3-pointer off the Mass Pike as the city’s skyline comes into view. Joe...
Sweet Tea With Tony B. For Oct. 8

Welcome back friends. In 1996 the NCAA installed overtime rules into college football. As fate would have it, Georgia and Auburn played in the first overtime game that November. Georgia rallied from a 28-7 deficit and won 56-49 in FOUR overtimes.  And here, as they say, is the rerst of the ...
