MTEN: Gonzaga Continues to Shine on Day Two of the ITA North Regionals
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga men's tennis team continued to shine at the ITA North Regional tournament. The Zags now have four players in the Quarterfinals, which is tied with last season for the most since the 2012 fall season. Gonzaga's Oliver Andersson and Leon Roider opened up Main Draw...
Zags Visit San Diego Saturday
Gonzaga (6-2-3, 1-0-1 WCC) vs. San Diego (2-7-3, 0-2-0 WCC) SATURDAY, OCT. 8 | 7 P.M. | TORERO STADIUM | SAN DIEGO. - San Diego is coming off a 2-0 setback at home to No. 15 Portland. The Toreros limited Portland to one shot in the first half, before the Pilots scored both goals in the second half.
Gonzaga and No. 22 Pepperdine Play to 1-1 Draw
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga women's soccer tied No. 22 Pepperdine, 1-1, at Luger Field Wednesday. With the result, the Zags remain unbeaten in their last six matches. The Bulldogs (6-2-3, 1-0-1 West Coast Conference) tied a ranked opponent for only the fourth time in program history, and the first time since a 2-2 draw with No. 25 Washington in 2015.
MTEN: Zags Host ITA Division I Men's Northwest Regional Championships
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men's tennis team is hosting the ITA North Regionals this Thursday, Oct. 6 through Monday, Oct. 10.*. The draws include schools from all over the Pacific Northwest, including Eastern Washington, Oregon, Portland, Portland State, Seattle and Washington. There will be singles and doubles rounds...
