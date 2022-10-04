ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

BOXCAR BURGLARS: Men arrested for stealing air compressors, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested for stealing air compressors from a train in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. Monday night on Beebee Aly.

Officers pulled up to the scene to see Ronnino Nelson, 18, and Xavier Pendleton, 26, loading boxes into a tan-colored SUV, MPD said.

According to police, two air compressors had already been loaded inside the trunk of the SUV. About 40 more boxes of air compressors were found between the burglarized train and the men’s SUV, police said.

Police said the boxcar which had been burglarized contained air compressors of the same brand as those which had been stolen.

A stolen gun was also found in the SUV, according to MPD.

Nelson and Pendleton were both arrested and charged with burglary. Pendleton was also charged with theft of property $1,000 or less.

Geek Monster
2d ago

good get them off the streets they are linked to more crimes Show no pity to Memphis criminals. They don't even know the Truth In Sentencing law is here. As soon as they get their sentence these criminals getting hit with 15 to 20 years for crimes like this

