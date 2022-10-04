ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Society of MSK Hosts Fall Lunch Sponsored by Prada

By Leigh Nordstrom
 2 days ago
Deborah Roberts, Dr. Carol L Brown, Muffie Potter Aston at The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering fall lunch. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering hosted its first fall lunch on Monday, with support from Prada. Held at the Mandarin Oriental, more than 300 guests gathered to support The Society of MSK’s Research Grants Program.

The event was co-chaired by Carolina de Neufville, Courtney Corleto, Erin O’Connor, Maria von Bothmer, Mimi Ritzen Crawford, Starrett Ringbom, Muffie Potter Aston (society president) and Gillian Hearst (associates committee chair).

During the lunch, Deborah Roberts, senior national affairs correspondent for ABC News, took the stage to interview Dr. Carol L. Brown, MSK’s senior vice president and chief health equity officer, and the Nicholls-Biondi chair for health equity at MSK, for a conversation on women’s cancers and health equity.

“With the support of generous donors today, our Cancer Health Equity Research and Care Initiative will continue to ensure equitable access to life-saving clinical trials and support ground-breaking research to end cancer disparities experienced by medically underserved and diverse populations in our community,” said Dr. Carol L. Brown.

