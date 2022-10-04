Read full article on original website
‘Night Of The Cooters’: George R.R. Martin & Vincent D’Onofrio Confirmed To Attend Short Film Screening At SFiFF
The Santa Fe International Film Festival is set to screen Night of the Cooters, the short film produced by George R.R. Martin and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio. Martin and D’Onofrio will attend the event for a Q&A scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. “We wrapped principal photography on Night of the Cooters back in August, you may recall,” he said in a statement. “That’s our adaptation of the classic short story by the one and only Howard Waldrop. Shot entirely in greenscreen in Santa Fe, from a screenplay by Joe Lansdale. Directed by Vincent d’Onofrio, who also...
theaterpizzazz.com
Kimberly Akimbo Rush Tix
The critically-lauded new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, will offer a limited number of tickets via digital lottery starting Tuesday, October 11 and in-person rush starting on first preview, Wednesday, October 12. The digital lottery for KIMBERLY AKIMBO can be found at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day...
