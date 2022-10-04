ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster

By Farbod Esnaashari
 2 days ago

Three players have been removed from their roster.

The LA Clippers haven't fully finalized their roster for the season, but they're still continuing to make adjustments during the preseason. The team announced today that they've waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan, and Lucas Williamson.

Devoe is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who played four seasons with Georgia Tech. He averaged 14.6 PPG in four years with Georgia tech and was voted Third-team All-ACC in 2022. He was also the ACC Tournament MVP in 2021.

Juwan Morgan is a 6-foot-8 power forward who has bounced around in the NBA a bit more than Michael Devoe has. Morgan played one game last season on the Toronto Raptors, but played two seasons with the Utah Jazz from 2019-2021. He was voted Third-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and voted Second-team All-Big Ten in 2018.

Like Devoe, Lucas Williamson didn't have any NBA experience prior to joining the LA Clippers. He spent five seasons with the Loyola Ramblers, where he averaged 8.9 PPG and 3.8 RPG. He is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard that went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. Williamson was voted First-team All-MVC in 2022, Second-team All-MVC in 2021, 2x MVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2021, 3x MVC All-Defensive Team from 2020-2022, MVC Tournament MVP in 2022, and MVC All-Freshman team in 2018. From his resume, it seems pretty clear that defense is Williamson's forte.

The LA Clippers never signed a backup point guard yet, but it looks like they may use the preseason to adjust how they're going to handle that position. These three young prospects have finished their tenure in LA but may have opportunities elsewhere in the future.

