Public invited to learn results of Community Health Needs Assessment

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Career and Technical Education continues as RISE grant sunsets
As the sun sets on the Yampa Valley RISE grant, the Hayden and Soroco Agriculture programs look to the future with continued excitement for their programs. Both districts saw 50-56% participation this past school year, and as students settle into the new year, both districts see increases in participation. Hayden,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Input meetings planned for Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Wildfire protection and forest health work will continue locally this fall including an additional 2,200 acres of fuels reduction work approved in northern Routt County, as well as public input meetings set for the update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Long planned and finally approved through the required federal...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Free screening of dyslexia documentary at Bud Werner Memorial Library
The Bud Werner Library and Steamboat Reading are hosting a free screening of “Embracing Dyslexia,” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Library Hall, followed by a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts that is designed for adults and older kids with dyslexia. “Embracing Dyslexia” examines dyslexia, a learning...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First units at Brown Ranch expected by end of 2026
Construction at the Brown Ranch would start in 2026 with the first units coming at the end of that year and all 1,200 units planned for the first phase of development built by the middle of 2029, according to the development plan presented Thursday, Oct. 6. When fully built out...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate column: Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner
What makes a highly effective county commissioner? I believe the job should be administrative, not political, much like a corporate board of directors. And a good commissioner will represent all of Routt County — not just one political party, issue or geographic section. She should also be well-versed in land-use issues, be a strong student of financial management and be a steward of the long-term financial health of Routt County and the fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
REPS, Buffalo Commons team up for ‘long overdue’ fundraiser this weekend
For the first time in years, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is holding a fundraiser. In what will be a safe space, Buffalo Commons will entertain attendees at Old Town Pub on Friday, Oct. 7. “I think it’s going to be a really powerful evening,” said Mindy Marriott, executive director at...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-noon. Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane, Steamboat Springs. Gently used donations were accepted from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. No furniture, electronics or tires. Call 970-879-0175 for more info. Third Annual Fall Bulb & Peony Benefit — General...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Steamboat water manager appointed to governor’s policy team
With Colorado’s struggles to maintain a sufficient water supply for an expanding population amid a decadeslong drought, Steamboat Springs resident Kelly Romero-Heaney believes her new role as water policy advisor to Gov. Jared Polis is a call to duty. “It’s a really important moment in time for water in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate column: Doug Scherar for Routt County sheriff
My name is Doug Scherar, and I’m running for Routt County sheriff. I grew up in Routt County and graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1993. I began my public safety career in 1995 with the Routt County Communications Center and also as a reserve deputy with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Could a 15-minute bus line be possible this winter? The city’s transit manager believes so
Hiring four more bus drivers may be the difference between a 30-minute and 15-minute service time for the main bus route this winter, according to City Transit Manager Jonathan Flint. During the city’s budget retreat on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Flint brought Steamboat Springs City Council up to speed. “If...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thoughtful Parenting: Advocating for your child at school
Taking on the role of an advocate for your child can be a daunting task. This job includes asking questions, bringing up concerns, and seeking help. As a parent, you are a strong voice for your child. You know your children better than anyone, including their strengths, challenges, interests, and needs. Your input ensures that they are given the appropriate support to meet their potential and thrive.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Purchase of Ptarmigan Inn presents a big opportunity for Gravity Haus in Steamboat, founder says
Gravity Haus has purchased The Ptarmigan Inn with plans on bringing its membership-driven hospitality and amenities business to Steamboat Springs. “So, we’ve been working on Steamboat for a while, and as you can imagine, finding really cool properties where we can actually execute our portfolio of amenities — in any mountain town —is extremely challenging,” said Jim Deters, CEO and founder of Gravity Haus. “We had the opportunity to purchase the Ptarmigan with its location at the base, its locations to the gondola, and with all the investment that Alterra (Mountain Company), KSL (Capital Partners) and East West (Partners) are putting into developing it, we thought it was just an amazing opportunity for us.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two bear cubs hit and killed on U.S. 40 in Steamboat
Two black bear cubs were killed on U.S. Highway 40 near Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said one of the cubs had already died when officers arrived and the other cub was badly injured. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were advised to put the injured cub down.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County could add two electric vehicles, e-bike to fleet in 2023
Routt County is considering purchasing two electric vehicles and an e-bike next year in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the county’s fleet. The Routt County Assessor’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department would use the two vehicles to replace a 2009 SUV and a 2013 truck that have reached the end of their use for the county. The e-bike would be used by the Building Department for inspections and meetings within Steamboat Springs.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Teenagers caught with weapons at Steamboat Springs High School released on bond
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the two teenagers arrested at Steamboat Springs High School were released on bond from the Routt County Jail and Detention Center. Zachery Durham and Damion Rhodes were arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with attempted felony menacing and interfering with an education institution after being caught in the high school parking lot with an Airsoft rifle, a knife and several swords.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Restaurant Week in Steamboat Springs has ‘something for everyone’
It’s a delicious weekend to be in Steamboat Springs as the seventh annual Restaurant Week, “Satisfying a Mountain of Appetites,” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7. Over 20 restaurants will participate in the weeklong event, which is being hosted by Main Street Steamboat. With specials ranging in price from $10-$90, Lisa Popovich, Main Street’s executive director, said there will be something for everyone.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bud Werner Library to screen groundbreaking dance documentary Monday
On Monday, Oct. 10, Bud Werner Memorial Library will hold a free screening of a critically acclaimed documentary that debuted during the 2021 Sundance Film Festival as part of the library’s ongoing Dance on Film series. The film, “Ailey,” follows trailblazing dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey through his search...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: STRs have a really good deal with potential tax breaks
This past summer there have been numerous articles and letters to the editor on the subject of STRs and the proposed STR tax. Most of the letters run along the same line. Any STR restriction or STR tax is bad. One letter stated an STR tax would drive visitors away and that the city could expect to go bankrupt. If all the STRs in Steamboat closed their doors today, the city most likely would have to review its spending and make a few cuts or adjustments, but to go bankrupt? No way.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden vs. Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday
The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St. The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain. The event aims...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball dominates the weekend
With key wins over Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, and Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Steamboat Springs volleyball has won four of its last five and holds a 10-5 record. Despite non-league dominance, the Sailors are just 2-4 in league play with four league matches remaining on the schedule. They have a chance to earn a third league win on the road in a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.
